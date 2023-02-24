Breaking News
Will Mumbai choose to be left high and dry?
Construction of longest tunnel on Mumbai suburban railway takes off
Mumbai: Show us the parking plan, ask Bandra-Khar residents to BMC
Mumbai Crime: Conned of Rs 10 lakh, woman chasing cops for 3 months for FIR
Seven years on, Mumbai University’s grand Dubai, UAE campus plan lost

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > NORDEK Announces IEO on Coinstore Exchange aims to Disrupts Payment and Gaming Industries

NORDEK Announces IEO on Coinstore Exchange; aims to Disrupts Payment and Gaming Industries.

Updated on: 24 February,2023 05:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Recently, NORDEK, a blockchain infrastructure and ecosystem for payments and gaming solutions, has announced its highly-anticipated launch on Coinstore exchange, one of Singapore's leading crypto exchanges, with the NRK token.

NORDEK Announces IEO on Coinstore Exchange; aims to Disrupts Payment and Gaming Industries.


The NRK token sale is set to leverage the exchange's launchpad on March 14, 2023, for its token offering, with a price point of 0.025 USD.


NORDEK is not a one-size-fits-all blockchain; it has been specially optimized to address specific problems and use cases, enabling process optimization, scaling, security, go-to-market time, simplicity, and ease of use. With a focus on the global payment and gaming industries, NORDEK expands the use cases of crypto beyond exchanges, wallets, and DAOs into real-world market settlements.



NORDEK offers two payment solutions in the payment industry: Norpay and Norflix. Norpay is a prepaid MasterCard that allows users to liquidate/use crypto as cash anywhere and anytime without having to convert first, and lets users pay via POS, ATMs, and other means directly. Norflix is a crypto voucher service that allows users to book flights, recharge airtime, bundle, and set up loyalty programs using the NRK token. NORDEK aims to bridge the gap between Web3 and Web2 payments and become a household name in the crypto industry.


In the gaming industry, NORDEK offers a gaming hub that delivers fast throughput and development efficiency via solid infrastructure, templates, and funding. Developers can also earn by code monetization and by becoming platform validators of the platform.

"NORDEK is designed to be friendly for blockchain and non-blockchain developers alike. The stack is interoperable and compatible with the EVM ecosystem while still enabling the business needs of regular businesses wishing to utilize this disruptive technology," said a spokesperson for NORDEK.

NORDEK's high-speed consensus mechanism, XPOS, allows digital assets to operate at unprecedented speed and delivers dramatic improvements over the current systems without sacrificing security and decentralization in favor of scalability. It offers exceptionally high levels of security by using a leaderless Proof-of-Stake protocol to secure the network and can scale to many nodes worldwide in a seamless, open environment, providing a good degree of decentralization.

Join the NRK token IEO launch on March 14, 2023, and be a part of the blockchain revolution. For more information, please refer to the NORDEK website and subscribe to all social media handles.

Media Contact:

Aishwarya Jain

hello@nordek.io

 

 

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK