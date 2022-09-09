Normando The Magician In The Middle East Now Moving Across The Globe

Filipino magician, Normando Macalinao, has helped individuals to enter the world of illusions through his lens. His art form stimulates all of the senses, capturing his audience.

Currently residing in Dubai, Normando has performed "close up magic" illusions around The Gulf. He can be seen performing at Dubai's most lucrative events with well-known figures from around the globe.

He was born in Aliaga, a small village, where he lived with his parents. Early experiences in his childhood heavily influenced his interest in magic and inspired him to follow his dreams. When Normando was just 14 years old he was "blown away" by a local magician who changed one red ball into two, igniting his enthusiasm for magic. This incident continues to inspire him and the "red ball" illusion remains popular in his own performances.

From Paris Hilton to Manny Pacquiao, Normando has dazzled numerous celebrities with his mind-blowing wizardry and now has royal clientele all over the world. These connections have enabled him to expand his business beyond The Gulf, performing at prestigious occasions in Saudi Arabia, Zanzibar, and the Maldives.

However his career did not erupt overnight, it required patience. Normando was granted the chance to pursue his dreams and become "Normando the Magician" after spending four years working in restaurants and hotels. In the same way that every cloud has a silver lining, so did his time working in hotels. Whilst sharing his talents with hotel guests, he was scouted by a local talent agency. Normando bravely quit the hospitality industry and was soon performing in the most prestigious Dubai venues.

After becoming a full-time professional magician four years ago, Normando Maclinao has been living his passion and now serves his own elite clientele. Even though Normando has achieved success beyond his wildest dreams, he remains grounded and honours his Filipino roots. He frequently returns home to perform, sharing his experiences and inspiring other Filipinos. Normando hopes that sharing his story encourages others to realise their individual talents and follow them, dreams can come true.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal