Not Getting Weight Loss Results? You Should Check Your Prolactin Levels!

We have all heard and practiced the 80:20 method i.e. 80% healthy diet, and 20% exercise.

But what happens when you do what you need to do, and your weighing scale still doesn't budge?

Or picture this, you joined a gym with a friend to help yourself have more accountability. After a month, your friend loses a whopping 7 kilos while you're still struggling to get off 2!

Frustrated with the regime and its worthlessness for your body, you give up.

What if I told you that your workout and meal plans aren't the issue? What if, your weight loss is connected to something entirely different?

What is Prolactin hormone ?

Pro means produce and lactin means lactation or milk also known as lactrotropin hormone, is a protein best known for its role in enabling mammals to produce milk.

Prolactin hormone released by the pituitary gland, its small gland at the base of the brain.

Prolactin hormone stimulates breast development and milk production in women. It stimulates the breast alveolar cells to create milk components, including lactose.

What is Prolactinoma?

Prolactinoma is a non-cancerous tumor on the pituitary gland. This tumor causes the hormone-producing pituitary gland in the brain to overproduce a hormone called prolactin.

The hormone prolactin sends signals to a woman’s breasts to produce milk during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Having an excess of prolactin in the blood gives rise to a condition called hyperprolactinemia, which can cause infertility and other problems, including obesity.

Prolactinoma Causes Weight Gain

Yes! An excess of prolactins can cause weight gain, even obesity.

Morbid obesity is said to possibly be related to prolactinoma, although it is uncommon, and can also result in adverse effects like insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. Recent researchers have suggested that hyperprolactinemia causes an abnormal lipid profile, weight gain, and even cardiovascular diseases. Other than that, high prolactin levels can even lead to decreased testosterone production by disrupting 17-b-estradiol synthesis.

Signs and symptoms of high Prolactin level ??

Checking prolactin levels becomes extremely important for people under the age of 40 who experience symptoms of the same. The earlier it gets detected, the easier it is to treat it.

The symptoms of a prolactinoma can vary depending on its size, its location, and also how much excess prolactin it’s producing.

For people who are assigned female at birth (AFAB), ordinarily symptoms of having a prolactinoma will include:

Changes in their menstrual cycles that are not related to menopause, such as irregular periods (menstruation) or no periods at all(amenorrhea).

Milky discharge from the nipples even when not pregnant or breast-feeding (galactorrhea).

Loss of interest in sex.

Pain and discomfort during penetrative sex due to vaginal dryness.

For people who are assigned male at birth (AMAB), ordinarily symptoms of having a prolactinoma will include:

Loss of interest in sex which can be associated with low levels of testosterone.

Erectile dysfunction (ED).

Enlargement of breast tissue (gynecomastia).

A Milky discharge from the nipples (galactorrhea).

If the prolactinoma is huge, it could also produce the following symptoms:

Nausea and/or vomiting.

Changes in vision, such as double vision or decreased peripheral vision.

Sinus pain or pressure.

Problems with your sense of smell.

People who are assigned female at birth (AFAB) have often reported symptoms earlier because of notable changes in their periods or noticing a milky discharge from their nipples when they’re not even pregnant or breastfeeding. However, people assigned female at birth who are taking sex hormones — either through birth control pills or hormone therapy — might not experience these symptoms.

People who have reached the stage of menopause and people who are assigned male at birth will often have a delayed diagnosis due to a lack in appearance of clear signs and symptoms.

Another reason why you should definitely be checking your prolactin levels is its association with weight gain.

Tips to control Prolactin level:-

Here are some tips that can surely help you keep your prolactin levels in check:

Take steps to balance your Blood Sugar because glucose insensitivity causes high levels of prolactin in your body.

Remove edibles and beverages like beer and barley from your diet that are high in gluten.

Managing your stress well will help you have good prolactin levels.

Avoid under-eating. It is important for you to ensure you are consuming a balanced diet daily.

Add vitamin B6 to your diet.

Keep your thyroid hormones in balance.

Avoid taking medications in excess.

A healthy lifestyle is the best treatment for hyperprolactinemia.

