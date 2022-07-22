Not just jewellery, Karishma Mehra’s new line is much more

Slowly and elegantly fashion’s rediscovered appetite for jewellery has got luxe baubles into play. Be it the classic pearls or the all-time favourite stones, studded with modern design sensibilities, they have become a girl's best friend. Their versatility makes them desirable and best kept secret to ramp up any look.

Joolry by Karishma Mehra, recently launched an assortment of baubles that are unique and one of its kinds. The collection titled, Briolette is inspired by faceted pears and drops. This is a unique concept which is being launched for the first time in the Indian fashion jewellery fraternity. With a burst of colours, the line includes subtle pinks, orchid blues, fuschias and more. These oversized briolettes are set with cubic zirconia stones and are meticulously handcrafted to perfection. The entirety of the collection is carefully finished with electro rhodium plating, making it a perfect addition to any modern ensemble. Team it up with a pantsuit or a printed dress or a lehenga for a wedding, it will shine through and make its presence felt strongly.

You can shop from Joolry by Karishma Mehra.