Notable artist DJ Manzee sheds light on pursuing the path of passion in music producing and DJing.

Manish Rai, popularly known as DJ Manzee, is a remarkable Indian DJ Artist. He is known for the skills that he learned by himself with the help of YouTube and other software. The talented & hard-working artist is all set to launch his first remix album.

DJ Manzee has been in the industry for almost a decade now. He wants his audience to remember him as a music producer who knows how to handle the audience. DJ Manzee has always been passionate about hearing his audience. He creates songs according to his audience. Moreover, his latest & first album is exclusive for them. This album will have seven songs in total. This album is special because he has dedicated two tracks to Sidhu Moosewala. Another two songs are for feeling Bombay Style Circuit Music, while the other three are for party lovers to feel the energetic vibe. This album will be launching on 12th July, which also happens to be the birthday of DJ Manzee.

DJ Manzee is a person who chose to follow his passion in life. Through his songs, he wants to be recognized as someone who can achieve anything if they set a goal. He wants more talented people to take a leap of faith & follow their passion. Times have changed nowadays. These days more youngsters are pursuing their passion compared to a few years back. DJ Manzee supports such youngsters and wants to shed light on pursuing the path of passion.

DJ Manzee believes in going with the flow of music. He is a simple guy who's passion is following music & his destination is to be a devotee of music for the rest of his life. As he keeps growing with his skills, he challenges himself to experiment more and hone his skills. The quest to learn more has made DJ Manzee a notable DJ artist. He has performed at 300 clubs across the country and is a resident DJ at Hex Mumbai. He’ll be performing at several places like MH04 Thane on 15th July & Knotty Yard Powai on 23rd July. You can book DJ Manzee for events like clubs, concerts, weddings & private gigs to celebrate a mesmerizing day.