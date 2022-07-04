Breaking News
04 July,2022
Noted author, filmmaker and philanthropist Devir Singh is back in the news creating buzz for exciting reasons

Devir Singh


Though a formal announcement is awaited, the buzz has it that the filmmaker will soon be seen featuring in a thrilling docuseries based on true events & stories from the forces. The project is set to go on floors in early 2023.  

 




This seems to be an exciting time for the young entrepreneur who is still basking in the success of his book Yuva Bharat- The Heroes of Today which was well received by the masses. For the uninitiated, this Bloomsbury publication features names like Neeraj Chopra, Kiren Rijiju, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ali Abbas Zafar & Rakulpreet Sigh. The book was widely appreciated by many state leaders. He is working on its second edition which is set to be launched in 2023. 


  

Seems like Devir has his hands full. Talks are on for the launch of KLOVER healthcare ambulance, under his company KLOVER Group, which boasts of multiple verticals. KHA aims to be an advanced life support ambulance to be run in Delhi NCR.

 

We also hear whispers of a line of jewelry soon to be launched! 

  

We wish this young achiever all the best for his future endeavors - watch this space for more updates. 

