Noted Vocalist, musician & 3rd generation entrepreneur, Jashan Bhumkar pays tribute to all mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day with his new single, ‘Ti Ekti Chandani’

Noted Vocalist, musician, and third-generation entrepreneur, Jashan Bhumkar recently released a new song on Mother’s Day which was celebrated the world over on May 14, 2023.

Titled, ‘Ti Ekti Chandani’, this soulful and heartfelt Marathi song embodies the love that children feel for their mothers. The beautifully penned lyrics convey the sentiment that in this wide sky and the whole world, a mother is a child’s only shining star.

Says Jashan Bhumkar, vocalist, musician and Director of Soujanya Color Pvt. Ltd., “The song ‘Ti Ekti Chandani’ is a tribute to all the beautiful mothers and mother-like figures in this world. If there is one person in the whole universe who loves us selflessly, then it is our mothers. However old or successful we may become in our lives; we will never be able to repay all that our mothers did and keep doing for us. I have been hugely inspired by my mother, Priyamvada Bhumkar, who efficiently balanced her role as a mother and an entrepreneur. She made managing work and home seem effortless, a quality that I hope to imbibe to become a better person. This song is a small gesture of appreciation for our Janani (life-giver). I am sure that the emotion conveyed through this song will resonate with all the listeners.”

‘Ti Ekti Chandani’ (the lone shining star) has been penned and sung by Jashan Bhumkar. The music has been rendered by Shri Jagdish Bhangde and composed by Shri Mitesh Chindarkar. In the midst of the garden of galaxies, and in the gathering of infinite stars, a mother is truly a lone shining star.

Wishing all the mothers and mother-like figures in our lives, Happy Mother’s Day.

This song is available on all leading music apps:

Wynk | Amazon | Spotify | JioSaavn | Apple | Gaana | YouTube | YouTube Music | Instagram

Jashan Bhumkar has over two decades of rigorous training in Hindustani Classical music and is a proud student of the late Padmavibhushan Gaanasaraswati Smt. Kishoritai Amonkar. He has also been trained by other doyens of the field such as Pandit C. A. Agarkar and Ganayogini Smt. Dhondutai Kulkarni, the last representative of the Jaipur-Atrauli Gharana in its purest form. He has numerous concerts and recordings to his credit, in India and abroad. He has recently forayed into the commercial music space, bringing his soulful touch to all his songs in various genres, including fusion, film, Marathi musical, and even pop. Jashan is also the Director and third-generation entrepreneur of Soujanya Color Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in sustainable color solutions. He has relentlessly focused on expanding the business beyond Indian shores. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and Master’s (MPhil) in the same field from Cambridge University, UK.