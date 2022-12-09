Nurturing the little saplings of wisdom, inculcating values and standard in students is imperative

Mr. Vishal Shah, Senior General Manager - Marketing, Podar Education Network

In an insightful interview, Mr. Vishal Shah, Senior General Manager – Marketing, Podar Education Network, answers with great panache about the Group and what makes it stand out in the space. A seasoned marketer in the education space, he has been serving Podar Education Network for over a decade now.

What is the legacy of the institution?

Established in 1927, by Sheth Anandilal Podar, Podar Education Group has, from the very beginning been focussed driven and motivated by the traditional Indian values of honesty, integrity and service. The father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi, being the very first President of the Anandilal Podar Trust stands testimony to this fact.

Education being such a dynamic space, what is keeping Podar International School as a preferred institution?

Our scholastic record, innovative learning methods and strong commitment to delivering quality through integrity has helped us scale heights that few have managed in the field of education.

At Podar International School, the students from a very young age are trained and encouraged to be independent thinkers and to take on an approach of innovation and ingenuity. We believe that it is not enough for our children to just have great ideas. It is equally, if not more important that they are able to communicate these ideas effectively with eloquence, assertiveness and clarity in thought to put forth their points with ease and without hesitation, irrespective of the audience or the occasion.

The Podar approach to learning imparts our future generations with the necessary technical know-how and the awareness of the fundamentals of each technology so they are unfazed by changes and are always up to the challenge.

It is a matter of pride for Podar International School that we don’t just make our children knowledgeable – we nurture the little saplings of wisdom, inculcating values and standards that will not only help achieve just numerical success but also win the hearts of the world along the way.

How does Podar close in a new location for a school?

The location of school is one of the most crucial decision to make. Through extensive research and expertise of our business development team, a complete recce of the new location including the demographics, standard of living, educational facilities, recreational facilities, transportation facilities, distance of the location from the city centre etc is determined.

We also ensure that all essential pre-requisites in compliance with the regulations are adhered to while close in a new location for a school.

What is your take on NEP2020 & how it is going to help the space?

The NEP will aid in the development of critical thinking skills in children. Introducing Skill-Based Education ensures that students learn not only theoretical knowledge but also soft skills and life skills. It will also allow for the establishment of science classrooms that foster curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking.

NEP defines competency-based learning as research-action and question-based learning. Competency is defined as a set of skills, abilities, and knowledge that enables an individual to perform a specific task in real life.

Following 21st century teaching skills will empower educators to provide quality education and prepare learners to reach the next intellectual level.

What is the network strength of Podar group and its various formats?

The Podar group is now a network of 139 Podar International Schools (completely managed by Podar Education Network) and 89 Podar Partner schools, with a combined student strength of more than 2,00,000 and the support of 7,800 dedicated and loyal staff members.

Our constantly growing network of education institutions includes a wide spectrum of Pre-Primary schools under the name Podar Prep, Primary and Secondary schools under the name Podar International School, Partner Schools under the brand name Podar Learn School, colleges offering International undergraduate and graduate degrees, Part-Time courses and Teacher Training Institutes. It also offers a wide choice of educational streams such as CBSE, CISCE, SSC, Cambridge (IGCSE) andd International Baccalaureate (IB).

What is the vision and mission of the group?

The vision of our Group is “To be the best and be recognised as raising the traditional standards of educational possibilities and outcomes for students, parents and society.”

Raising standards is an ongoing process. There is always a new idea or an innovation that can be implemented to provide a better outcome. While we have positively achieved the goals we set for ourselves so far, there is always room for incorporating more. Because it is only through setting new milestones that we can challenge ourselves and provide the best to our students, parents and society.

We have always strived to adopt the best innovative learning methods without compromising on the quality and the core values that we believe in. I think this has been a driving factor that has led to our growth. A good education is one that builds a strong mind and character.