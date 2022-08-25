Nutra Biotics – For Better Health, launches a unique science-based Nutraceutical product DIVITIZ for Lowering Sugar Safely

Nutra Biotics – For Better Heath, a Hyderabad-based nutraceutical company has launched a novel Vitamin combination-based product called “DIVITIZ” for lowering sugar levels in the blood, and able to maintain healthy blood sugar levels in pre-diabetics and type 2 diabetics.

Nutra Biotics – For Better Health launches divitiz

The patent pending product was researched and developed by RPK Pharma Inc, a US Company and is being distributed in India by Nutra Biotics – For Better Health.

DIVITIZ components are all well-established and safe vitamins that have been used for decades individually but never combined as in Divitiz. The vitamins are now combined in a precise formulation based on laboratory and clinical studies. Because of the safety of vitamins used, DIVITIZ is an over-the-counter non-prescription nutraceutical product that can be currently purchased on NutraBiotics.in, Amazon or Flipkart directly.

RPK pharma performed extensive research to select the components of DIVITIZ which provide synergy to produce maximal sugar lowering. The product focuses on insulin function, better energy production by muscle and sugar lowering. The Research Team which invented the product at RPK Pharma include senior scientists who have been working in the US and India for over 30 years and have been associated with other successful product launches globally.

Diet, exercise, weight loss and diabetes medicines are often not enough to meet the target of keeping sugar in the normal range – DIVITIZ is an excellent nutraceutical which can safely help those that are borderline diabetics (called pre-diabetes) and type 2 diabetics who are on various diabetes drugs.

Sheetal Tapadia, Founder of Nutra Biotics – For Better Heath says, “We are very excited to bring this product as a supplement to sugar lowering since high uncontrolled sugar in the blood can lead to heart disease, kidney and eye disease as well as neuropathic pain. The early response in the marketplace for Divitiz has been very encouraging with repeat orders from patients and doctors”

RPK Pharma Inc Senior management led by its Chief Science Officer Dr. Uday Saxena, indicated that their years of research and insights into sugar lowering have now successfully produced an inexpensive, safe and effective product in DIVITZ. The product is not based on anecdotal or herbal approaches but is based on targeting muscle biology.

Dr. TNG Sharma a, patient from Hyderabad, who had uncontrolled sugar levels for a long time was on several medicines and started using DIVITIZ. He stated, that his fasting sugar levels fell from 314 mg/dL to 132 mg/dL within three weeks of using the product. He added, “The product is working fine for me and I will continue to use it. I am very grateful for this product”

Dr. Ashish, a Diabetologist from Agra says, “With 12+ years of experience says, Divitiz has shown exceptional results in improving the blood glucose levels in several patients. Moreover, this has controlled/prevented the progression/worsening of symptoms.”

To know more visit: https://nutrabiotics.in/

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal