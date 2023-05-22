Nutra Cleanse 5 Day Detox Review: Does Nutra Cleanse Work?

If you’re searching for detoxification program, a detox kit, to pass a drug test for marijuana or other drug use, then the Nutra Cleanse 5 Day Detox is one you will come across.

Does Nutra Cleanse work? In this full review, I’m going to answer that question.

I’m also going to talk about a couple of alternatives such as Toxin rid detox program and Rescue Cleanse detox drink.

We will cover everything you need to know around this detox kit. How Nutra Cleanse works, and what the instructions are.

I’ll also compare it to another product they sell called Nutra Cleanse clean caps, and whether you need their detox drink the Nutra Cleanse clean shot as well on the day of your test.

What Is The Nutra Cleanse 5 Day Detox?

This five day detox uses three different types of pills over five days in order to clean out your system to pass a drug test.

You’ll get the following when you buy it:

4 pre-cleanse formula capsules

13 morning formula capsules

30 evening formula capsules

8 post-cleanse formula capsules

The idea is that over five days (in reality seven days), you take the pills with water, live healthily, and drug toxins will be removed from the body at a far faster rate than can be achieved naturally.

Now this all sounded incredibly familiar to me, and I became suspicious. I’ll explain why I was suspicious, and how my suspicions were found to be accurate, later in this review.

How Quick Can You Get Clean To Pass A Drug Test?

If you’re going to use a detox course that claims to be able to get clean in five days, then you have to know of the ingredients stack up to this, and if you can physically get clean in that time as well.

The truth is that yes, you can get clean in five days to pass a drug test. But it depends on a few factors:

The actual potency of the pill course or detox kit you are using

How many drug toxins you have in your body

Your physical ability to get rid of the toxins (general health, age, diet)

So yes, on the surface, the claims you’ll get clean in five days do stack up. But do the ingredients back up those claims?

I’ll talk you through whether Nutra Cleanse 5 Day Detox can work after I’ve explained the instructions for using it to you.

Nutra Cleanse 5 Day Detox Instructions

Here are the instructions for completing the Nutra Cleanse 5 Day Detox:

The night before you start your main five day cleanse, one hour after your evening meal, you will take the pre-cleanse formula capsules with 24 fluid ounces of water. On each of the five days of the cleanse, you will take six capsules with 24 fluid ounces of water. You will do this at least one hour before you first eat each day. At the end of each day of the cleanse, so for five evenings, you will take six evening formula capsules with 24 fluid ounces of water. The day after your five day cleanse, which should be the day of your drug test, you’ll take the eight post cleanse formula tablets with another 24 fluid ounces of water. You’ll then urinate as frequently as you can after you have taken each set of pills, and on the day of your test, once you’ve urinated three or four times, just before you leave, you’ll do a home drug test kit to make sure you are clean.

Does Nutra Cleanse Work?

Does Nutra Cleanse work? Well, to do so it’s got to get you clean in the time of the course, which means it has to be potent enough.

Looking at the ingredients list, and comparing them to the market leader Toxin Rid (whose ingredients I’ve looked into in detail to see scientifically how they can remove drug toxins faster), this is not as potent.

There’s a good number of ingredients, but the doses per capsule are much lower. I just don’t see how this pushes toxins out at the same rate as a far more effective Toxin Rid capsules.

Looking online, there’s not a lot of positive vibes about this product either. I’m not seeing loads of people saying “fantastic! I passed a drug test using Nutra Cleanse!”.

So for those reasons I’m suspicious this would work. But, as I’m now going to explain, there are another couple of reasons why I know it doesn’t work well, and why it’s not a good choice for you.

These Are The Reasons Why I Do Not Recommend Nutra Cleanse Detox

I have tested a product called Rescue 5 Day detox. It claims to be able to get you clean to pass a drug test in just five days.

It contained a “Headstart” packet of four capsules to take the night before your main five day detox.

It also contained five days worth of morning and evening formula capsules. You take these with 24 fluid ounces of water each time.

There were also eight “ice caps”, which you took on day seven, the day of your test. These acted like a detox drink, masking and removing the last toxins.

That’s why when I read the instructions for Nutra Cleanse 5 Day Detox, I immediately got suspicious because they are identical to the instructions for Rescue 5 Day detox.

Both are made by different companies. Or at least you’re meant to think so, with different logos and websites for each.

But looking at the ingredients list, and number of capsules, they are literally identical. Not only identical, but laid out identically on the ingredients box, and even in the same order.

Nutra Cleanse 5 Day Detox is just Rescue 5 Day detox repackaged. As that didn’t work well for me, then this won’t work well for you.

Put all that together, and these are the reasons why I cannot recommend Nutra Cleanse 5 Day Detox to you:

This is simply another product repackaged

It’s not potent enough to get you clean in five days

This product is actually a seven-day detox

It’s not as potent as Toxin Rid

The pills on the day of your test are not going to mask toxins

What About Nutra Cleanse Clean Caps?

“Nutra Cleanse” also make a detox drink called the Nutra Cleanse clean shot, and a product called Nutra Cleanse clean Caps.

Let’s start with a clean caps. These are literally just the same pills that are included with Nutra Cleanse 5 Day Detox, which they call the “post cleanse formula capsules”. They have exactly the same ingredients.

Nutra Cleanse clean caps also have an identical ingredient list to the Rescue 5 Day detox “ice capsules”, which are also sold separately.

Put that all together, and you’ve got exactly the same pills packaged up three different ways. However they are packaged, it doesn’t make them any good though.

In terms of the clean shot, it’s a $60 detox drink with the same clean caps included yet again.

There’s hardly any volume to the detox drink, certainly not enough to flush out your system, and the ingredients are not going to speed up the removal of toxins massively while replacing the legitimate ingredients in human urine that are flushed out. There is another Nutra Cleanse product called fail safe kit, I haven’t tested it yet, but the reviews are quite negative.

Is Nutra Cleanse A Scam?

I’m going to stop just short of calling it a scam. But here are the facts you have to consider at the end of this Nutra Cleanse 5 Day Detox review:

This is an identical products to another one called Rescue 5 Day detox.

Both of those products also have an allegedly stronger 10 day detox version. Again, they are absolutely identical and have big claims.

The clean caps from Nutra Cleanse are exactly the same composition as a couple of other products they sell, and they are all identical.

The clean shot is yet another poor product, with exactly the same clean caps bundled in with it again.

Put all that together, and I think you can see, that the repackaging is a way of sidestepping previous poor results and publicity to keep pushing the same rubbish at an even higher price.

Better Alternative: Toxin Rid & Rescue Cleanse Detox Kit

Toxin Rid are the best detox pills on the market. You can choose from course lengths of between one day and 10 days in length depending on your needs.

You also get a post cleanse detox liquid that is genuinely potent, and for cannabis smokers and additional fiber supplement which powerfully draws cannabis metabolites into the bowel for removal.

As a heavy weed smoker, you would expect to take up to 3 weeks to get clean naturally. Using Toxin Rid, I was starting to test clean in just five days.

On the day of your test, your insurance policy is Rescue Cleanse. A potent detox drink, it will definitely mask the toxins for up to 5 hours so you can cover up any stray remaining toxins from your cleanse, and guarantee passing.

Put those two together, and you have the most potent combo detox kit on the market, and far superior to anything that you can buy from the Nutra Cleanse range.

You can buy Rescue Cleanse direct from Clear Choice, through their website: test negative.

ToxinRid detox pills can be bought direct from the Test Clear website.

