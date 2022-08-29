Nutribs, India's first company to offer free diet counselling with every purchase

The up-and-coming Bengaluru-based skincare brand, Nutribs, has launched a host of revolutionary skincare products. Nutribs is the only and first brand in India to launch free diet consultations on every purchase.

Nutribs

The brand has a robust presence across PAN India and has functional branches spread in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Patna, and Hyderabad. The skincare maestros are committed to advancing the notion of perfect skin with their products alongside their innovative diet remedies.

Nutribs has a clear vision to provide its customers with the right nutrition awareness, nutrient supplements and services. The company offers a wide range of products such as Face Serums, Face Wash, Sunscreen, Body Lotions, Hair Shampoos, Hair Conditioners, and so forth. The brand is also available on major e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, etc.

Nutribs’s every product is made with ancient Ayurvedic techniques designed especially for Asian skin the products or made of botanical extracts, additionally, it is also GMP certified and free from parabens

The unique selling proposition of the brand is that it provides a free Diet Consultation on every purchase of its products. The brand believes that the impact of true skincare is visible when it is done internally as well externally. Therefore, consumption of the appropriate diet is equally important as the application of the products.

Qualified nutritionists curate a personalized diet plan for every customer as per their specific health condition. This helps customers optimize maximum benefits out of their skincare routine.

Farah Khan, Founder and CEO of NUTRI SKIN SCIENCE with the brand title Nutribs, “We at Nutribs are a Body-to-Soul brand, consistently working towards providing the best of skincare solutions to our customers. We also offer standout value-added service in the form of diet consultation with every purchase. Our vision is to spread the right nutritional awareness amongst people at zero additional cost, for their better health and well-being.”

She adds, “In the coming years we eye further expansion along with the inauguration of our offline showroom. In terms of products, we are currently in the process of creating more exciting formulations which we will announce soon.”

In conclusion, Nutribs is here to redefine the skincare industry with its trailblazing solutions and services. The brand looks forward to expanding its services and serving clients across the globe.

To know more visit: https://nutribs.com/

