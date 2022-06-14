Nutritionist Nicky Sagar Breaking All Barriers, She Becomes an Inspiration to Today’s Women

Women, since time immemorial had to pave her own way. The society has always been an obstacle in her wishes, in her dreams, in her success.

Although, it is 2022, women are still subject to exploitation, criticised for exercising their voice, and facing objection at every step.

From her childhood, a woman has been imposed with sets of instructions. From what to wear, when to go out, what to study, when to get married, whom to marry, and when to have kids. She could never claim her life as her own.it is the society that has decided the fate for her. Even if a woman is unhappy in her marriage, the society tells her to adjust, to sacrifice her dreams. And once she decides to do something on her own, she again becomes the centre of criticism.

But women they are indomitable, they are fearless, and they are powerful. They can conquer the world simply with their will and passion.

The path to success for women has always been a hard one. But breaking all barriers and creating a breakthrough moment for herself, Nicky Sagar is an inspiration today. Nicky Sagar is an Internationally Certified Nutritionist from ISSA who designs customized diet plans for her clients. Nicky is aware of how hard it is for women to look after themselves and hence her diet plans are totally home-based and easy to follow.

When Nicky Sagar came out of her marriage because her ex-husband cheated on her, she went into depression due to societal pressure. To release her stress and anxiety, she joined the gym and began to devote a lot of time to her fitness. When she saw the amazing results that the fitness regime fetched and how her mental and physical wellness both improved, Nicky wanted to help other women too.

Nicky wants every woman to live a healthy and fit life. With this aim, she started working toward her brand. She wants to make sure that she caters to all the needs of her audience and makes it accessible for everyone.

With 6 years of experience in the health and nutrition industry, Nicky Sagar provides diet management for weight loss including issues such as PCOD/PCOS management. With her persistence and hard work, and a zeal to help other women, her brand has grown exponentially. In 4 years, nutritionist Nicky Sagar has been able to help more than 12K women with her diet plans in India.

Being fit and looking after her health, helped Nicky to improve her mental and physical well-being and she wishes to reach as many women as possible to help them improve their mental and physical health.

