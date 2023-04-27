Of luxurious homes and stylish spaces: Introducing S S Designs, a game changer for interiors

When you live in a city that is built up of many dreams, aspirations, and goals, it is hard not to wish the same while building your life in it.

Be it any space you’re responsible for- commercial or residential- you want it to reflect this city’s aspirational and stylish edge. That is exactly what S S designs is here to help you achieve. With modern aesthetics, contemporary touches, original mood boards, and tailor-made designs, the interior design company, helmed by Mr. Sagar Shah, is changing the landscape of premium interiors in Mumbai's residential homes and commercial spaces.

Imagine this: The 4 walls of your house have turned into a personal universe for you and your family. They are not just an amalgamation of brick and mortar, but a reflection of your innermost values, beliefs, feelings, and aspirations. They mirror every aesthetic you ever envisioned for your life. They represent the premise of exquisite individuality and exclusive personal touch. They revisit your life’s hard work. They finally turn your house into a home.

Or, picture your entire life’s work poured into an office that inspires ideas, motivation, and success. A workplace that is designed to breed innovation simply by existing. A hospitality establishment that nurtures comfort, feeling like a warm hug to all its customers.

Sounds like a dream only a city like Mumbai can conjure up, right?

Introducing Mr. Sagar Shah, the mastermind behind S S Designs, who has had a solid run of 16 years in the field to claim with confidence that he can create dream rooms out of dull walls. Through S S Designs, he has brought his Midas’ touch not only to residential homes but also commercial spaces and hospitality venues. And what better than word-of-mouth referrals from clients to reinforce this excellence? For example, after 1 roaring success in the New Cuffe Parade locality, S S Designs was contacted to take up 4 more in the same area. Speaks volumes of customer satisfaction, doesn’t it?

With their unique and innovative designs, they have added immense value to the lives of many big-ticket clients across the city. Their success has been anchored by Mr. Shah’s ability to combine functionality with aesthetics, giving opulence a tangible and usable shape and form. His attention to detail, dedication to originality, deep understanding of his clients' requirements, and an unwavering passion to elevate the client’s and the space’s vision, has enabled him to create some of the most immaculate examples of modern contemporary design theory. His commitment to executing the most pathbreaking designs has led him to Italy, Dubai, and China, to source the highest quality inputs for his projects. From luxurious residential projects to functional commercial spaces, S S Designs have perfected the art of blending style and substance to leave a lasting impression.

In the city that never sleeps, it is not uncommon to be a wide-eyed explorer undeterred in their passion to let their dreams keep them awake. Even amidst the crowd and congestion, the city’s magic allows you to build your dream life. Taking the same spirit to your home, Mr. Sagar Shah is on a mission to help families build their dream homes against all odds of space and budgetary restrictions. For him, the sky is the limit, not the ceiling. That’s why he has aced at breaking each of them with his unconventional style and unique class, literally and metaphorically!

