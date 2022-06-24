One of the best award-winning digital marketing agencies Trade Bulletin has been re-launched as GROCKET

Trade Bulletin has gone under massive transformation and relaunched as GROCKET . This new transformation in the company is being considered a new revolutionary approach that will be taken by the company for being a premier media and communication marketing company. The relaunch is a critical step for any company as even though the company may be successful, in order to expand the consumer base and advertise the brand on a bigger scale, certain changes are always required. The re-launch event was a great success and it has already created a buzz in the network of digital marketing. The early indicator suggests this was a great decision on the management and marketing team side and it will surely help the company a lot in the near future.

Trade Bulletin over the years

Trade Bulletin has been undoubtedly the best marketing contributor in India for brand promotion and digital marketing for the past 2 many years. Founded by Mr Gopesh Khandelwal , in the early days, It was being operated on a small scale with lots of limitations. The expert team of Trade Bulletin started the company from the ground and lead it from the front toward its success. Self-funded, self-motivated and sheer hard work resulted in a fast-paced, efficient and unique digital marketing service called Trade Bulletin. Today it is among the most known marketing agency in India with its outreach in nearly every business arena. Now Trade Bulletin is being re-launched as GROCKET, marking its first step toward the new beginning of the company.

The concept of GROCKET

The brand GROCKET has a unique and modern origin that means strong, reliable and fast-paced service. It represents the new direction that company has taken for making sure that every brand they create is strong and beautiful in terms of creativity and potential impact. GROCKET is basically an upgrade over Trade Bulletin. As per the company head, Trade Bulletin was already successful and had loyal customers with growing positive word of mouth so a relaunch is a bit risky move but a necessary one. The core ideology behind the concept is to broaden the horizon of the company services and offer customers a better, faster and improved personalized experience. While Trade Bulletin has worked fine for the past 2 years, GROCKET will take it to another level and provide an experience of truly global standards level.

What is new about GROCKET

Every brand/company or service becomes mature at a certain level where they get to be in a comfort zone for some time as growth is steady and profits are constant. However, this is the exact time when one should consider taking a step ahead and pushing the boundaries. At the current time digitalization has totally changed how marketing works. In particular, the impact of social media cannot be ignored and this is what the real future of marketing would be. So Trade Bulletin is now changed to GROCKET with a bigger team of marketing experts, more global outreach and innovative digital marketing techniques along with preexisting traditional ones. The simple branding and media marketing Service Company have now evolved into providing a one-stop solution for all the online businesses and brands. The company has added new tools such as automation of converting cold leads into hot, Providing Out-of-the-box advertising and marketing solutions, collecting hot leads and converting them into actual sales. The more focus is on utilizing online marketing tools, social media and digital marketing campaigns which would have a more targeted customer approach so every single ad or marketing push would truly result in customer interactions.

The future with GROCKET