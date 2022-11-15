Onima Kashyap on her role in TVF sports drama ‘SIXER’ on Amazon mini TV

Onima Kashyap

“I want to be associated with the kind of projects that depict modern characters but are very much a part of the Indian heartland stories just like Sixer” Over the years Onima Kashyap has made a name for herself in the web series industry. She will now be seen in TVF’s most awaited show Sixer which has already been released on Amazon mini TV. She has been a part of the web show Chacha Vidhayak hai which was released on Amazon Prime video and is one of the most popular series amongst youngsters, starring Zakir khan. She has also worked with him in Amazon mini TV series Farzi Mushaira. She has also proved her mettle in the ad film industry, by being a part of the biggest national advertisement campaigns and working with Bollywood megastars including Ayushman khurana, Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and many more.

Sharing her excitement she said that she is happy to be associated with The viral fever (TVF) for its sports drama sixer as this show resonates the passion that every Indian have for the sport. The story is engaging and she plays a character called ‘Urvashi’ who is a superstar and helps his bf to get through a difficult situation. She further adds “our director Chaitanya kumbhakonum gave me helpful cues to understand the character and delve deep into the psyche, he gave me immense freedom to analyse and come up with my own renditions of the situations I was part of. It was great working with the intensely talented individuals.”

Asking about her aspirations and she says “I want to be associated with the kind of projects that depict modern characters but are very much a part of the Indian heartland stories just like Sixer. I like being a part of opulent sets and larger than life projects and I have been a part of various music videos by Zee and T-Series, but it is in shows like Sixer that I believe I really enjoy because it pushes me to innovate and experiment as an actor. I have also worked in Malayalam movie produced by Dulquer Salman which really taught me how to assimilate realism in acting.” Her upcoming projects includes hindi feature film KABOOM which is a remake of an already successful South film and is all set to release in theatres soon.