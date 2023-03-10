Online Shop Experiences Substantial Growth In India With Its Launch

Online Shop, a company started by entrepreneurs Siraaj Ahmed and Terry McGinnis, launched last week with much success, experiencing 5,000 user sign-ups within the first several days of launch, with many coming from India.

India has seen increased usage of the internet to sell goods and services locally, nationally and abroad, with several dozen new companies based in India popping up to garner the increasing usage of the internet and dozens of new businesses aiming to use the power of the internet to sell and provide services.

The increasing demand also means increased competition; however, co-founder and company CTO Siraaj Ahmed isn’t worried. Reaching out for his opinion on the trends, Siraaj told us:

“We’re not very much worried about the competitive landscape in the emerging markets; the best product always wins. Our efforts are focused on the everyday user, ensuring we make our product the best it can be and as user intuitive as possible. This is the vision both myself and Terry [co-founder and CEO] have always shared.

India, for us, is a very strategic market, one that we adore and love. The culture, the people and the innovation. We’re hitting record numbers, and we haven’t even begun our advertising campaigns, and we’re seeing a lot of usage from India. We hope that the mixture of our headless product line, with analytics and AI tools, will mean that everyone, not only those looking to sell, will find use in our offerings. We’re focusing on localizing our overall efforts to make Online Shop a global brand and force to be reckoned with. We’re not exclusive to the West or Europe; we’re global.”

The company had received much praise even before their launch, with Israel’s current Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that Online Shop, among other Jewish-founded startups, is something to celebrate. Terry, who is of Jewish and Catholic descent and Siraaj, who is Muslim, is proving that cooperation is key to success, no matter belief.

The company quietly removed it's‘ coming soon’ page replacing it with its current website, and is seeing record-breaking traffic numbers.

Hopefully, we will be seeing an Online Shop office somewhere in India soon, employing hundreds of talented engineers, designers and experts!