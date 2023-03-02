ONTV Live Cricket How ONTV is Revolutionizing Transit Media in India

First time in Mumbai, people travelling in the trains witnessed live cricket.

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) match between Punjab De Sher and Mumbai Heroes was screened live on the digital screens on 26 February (Sunday), and the response from the commuters was overwhelming, this tremendous idea of screening live was brought by ONTV India’s First Transit Media Broadcaster operational in Local trains of Mumbai, Kolkata & intercity trains running in Karnataka State.

The CCL is a popular tournament among the fans, and the match between Punjab De Sher and Mumbai Heroes was a much-awaited one. The commuters were delighted to see the match live on the digital screens, and they were seen cheering for their favourite teams.

Speaking about the event, CEO & CTO Mr. Tarun Pugalia & Mr. Vijay Solanki from ONTV said, "We wanted to create a unique experience for the commuters, and what better way than to screen live cricket inside the local trains. The response has been amazing, and we are glad that people enjoyed the event."

The commuters were excited to see live cricket inside the trains, and many of them took to social media to share their experiences. They praised ONTV for coming up with such an innovative idea and expressed their wish that the Indian Premier League (IPL) should also be played inside the local trains of Mumbai.

The screening of live cricket in Mumbai locals is a unique way to connect with the commuters, ONTV has shown that digital signage can be used in innovative ways to engage with the audience and create memorable experiences.

ONTV has successfully Streamed live events such as Lal Baug Cha Raja , Shirdi Sai baba Aarti , Tirupati Balaji temple events and the Prime Minister's speeches, which received an overwhelming response. This highlights the power of the medium to create a buzz for government events, public messages, and brands. The live cricket screening inside Mumbai locals has solidified ONTV's position as a leader in transit media broadcasting. They have set a benchmark for other companies to follow and opened up new avenues for innovative marketing strategies. We look forward to what ONTV has plans for the future.