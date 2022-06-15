“Originality and innovation is the key factor distinguishing Whistling Woods International School of Fashion and Costume Design’s curriculum”, shared the HOD - Jewellyn Alvares

Whistling Woods International (WWI) has been a forerunner in film, communication and creative arts for over 16 years.

The Institute’s array of disciplines have positively impacted numerous aspirants seeking creative pursuits, and its alumni are some of the most promising names in the Indian and global media and fashion industry. The Midday team recently caught up with Jewellyn Alvares, HOD, WWI School of Fashion and Costume Design to discuss the school’s unique curriculum and the sought after fashion graduation show, Aiyanna.

How has Aiyanna evolved over the years?

In the first place, the WWI School of Fashion & Costume Design has grown with its talent pool over the years. Its more diverse with the sensibilities that the students bring to the table. Thus, Aiyanna 2022 will showcase the newest and freshest work from the class of 2022 that will be a feast for the eyes.

What can we expect from the budding talent this year? What theme have they worked upon?

The overarching theme this year is the ‘Prometheans’, inspired by the Greek God, Prometheus, who was rebelliously innovative and creative. At WWI School of Fashion & Costume Design, students are encouraged to push the boundaries, whether in pattern making, draping, design or silhouette development. You can expect to see a mix of very nature, balances sensibilities with designs that push the envelope through conceptualisation and application of learning through material exploration, creative draping and pattern making techniques.

How is the programme curriculum designed? Salient features of the curriculum that help the students become industry-ready professionals

One of the main guiding forces while devising the curriculum is originality and innovation, which is key for any category in the industry. The students are encouraged to ask the question ‘What’s new?’ when they embark on a project and strive to answer this question through their process and outcomes. Keeping a clear focus on their target market, arriving at the right pricing and positioning strategy is also inculcated. Thus, the WWI School of Fashion & Costume Design graduate is equipped with the tools to fit right in whichever category of the industry they decide to work in.

Lastly, why should an aspirant pursue formal education at WWI School of Fashion & Costume Design?

Fashion education is highly competitive, and in today’s time WWI School of Fashion & Costume Design strives to be an institute that offers a team of highly skilled faculty along with an atmosphere and vision of innovation, creativity and quality. Students are encouraged to push their work to new levels and at the WWI School of Fashion & Costume Design, nothing is impossible in terms of design ideation and execution.



Aspirants who want to pursue full-time programmes can visit whistling woods international to apply for the BDes in Fashion Design | (4 Years) and MA in Costume Design | (2 Years) courses offered by the institute by undertaking the upcoming entrance examination.



