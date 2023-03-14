Our Dreams Deserve Multiple Chances- A Heartfelt And Pathbreaking Story Of Ex-Captain Ritu Kumar Singh

A strong-willed mind has the power to break all barriers and move forward to one’s aim. Gone are the days when there was a strong demarcation between a man's and a woman’s roles and jobs.

From breaking stereotypes to creating history, women have shown that there is nothing that can stop them from achieving their roles.

Ritu Kumar Singh, born in a small village in Haryana, has set an example of her own by paving a new way for herself. Today, she stands as an inspiration to many women who can carry forward their dream no matter where they are born or what language they speak.

For Ritu, her grandfather was the biggest cheerleader in her life. She never thought she would ever be able to cross the boundaries of her small village and see what the world had in store for her. A government servant, Ritu’s grandfather was exposed to city life due to his work, and he witnessed the great opportunities a city has. He wanted her grandkid to receive all the facilities, and in want of better education, he moved Ritu to the city.

Ritu’s initial days in the city were quite difficult. From being a village girl to only speaking her native language, she faced a lot of mockery and bullying in her new school and environment. Her confidence was shaken, and she did not have the courage to speak up in front of her teachers and friends.

Moreover, people advised her parents to save money for her marriage rather than spend it on her education. Even though obstacles came from all works of life, neither Ritu nor her parents gave up on her.

With a strong determination and zeal, she started working on herself. By spending hours in front of the mirror to polish her speaking skills, step by step, she was able to overcome all her struggles, and her shortcomings eventually became the biggest strength in her life.

To everyone’s surprise, Ritu achieved the biggest milestone in her life when she became the first Army Officer in her village. Wearing the uniform of the Indian Army with two stars on her shoulder was the proudest moment in her life. She showed that a headstrong resolution not only can bring success in one’s life but can also break all the barriers.

Her journey from a small village girl to becoming an Indian Army Officer has been an incredible one. During her army training, she successfully 5 kilometers run with a fractured pelvis; she knew that nothing could stop her now. She firmly believes that our human bodies are a storehouse of power and that when our mind is on the right path, every dream is achievable. With perseverance and a strong mindset, one can reach the zenith in their life.

But her struggles did not end. With motherhood, she embarked on a new chapter in her life where she enjoyed the perks of being a mother while simultaneously juggling to strike a balance between motherhood and her professional career. She was exhausted both physically and mentally, but she was inspired by thousands of women around her who have been successfully handling the life of a mother and a flourishing career with vigor and finesse.

While Ritu suffered from postpartum anxiety, depression, pelvic floor weakness, and diastasis Recti, she realized the importance of taking care of the health of women. As a woman, she felt the need to create a platform for all mothers and women who want to look after their health and stay fit and fine. With this novel objective, she started a health and fitness platform for mothers called “Fit Moms Fitter Homes.”

A strong inspiration to many young girls, Ritu is a strong believer in pursuing one’s dream no matter what the hurdles are. She feels that every dream deserves multiple chances and no one should give up on their dream because of hindrances.