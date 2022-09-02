Out Of Your Vulnerabilities Will Come Your Strength

Nikhilesh tiwari the founder and CEO of Spay india , founded the company in 2018 and now took the company to another level.

He established his business from the scartch, but now it is worth 150 Crores . A first time entrepreneur and starting the business from a previous middle management role. he is considered one of the biggest underdogs of the industry . he started building Spay piece by piece , by finding the co-founder to providing the best service in the fintech industry. he and his team decided to focus on empowering the migrant population and other undeserved sections of Indian economy.

Spay India is growing B2B portal that offers a range to range services like - Online money transfers , Adhar enabled payment system , Utility bill payment , Travel , Bus ticket booking recharge , Insurance , and other services. though he wasn't taken seriously by the industry leaders as a competitor and and was given a setback by many corporate partners and banks for alliances and partnerships but he maintained a strong perseverance. Nikhilesh is one of the strongest and most iconic leaders of the fintech industry where his company has resulted in a massive year-on year growth . Despite being a start-up and facing hardships during the pandemic Nikhilesh achieved an overwhelming victory.

Spay once again won Most Technically Advanced Fintech Company Spay India zee business award and not only this spay also got award in Asia one the greatest leader award. greatly honored to say that SPAY DID IT. Despite all the odds, He was certain about one thing that he is going to achieve success.Nikhilesh and his team are looking at a bright and action packed future. He want to build a network of millions of exclusive stores each of them operating as a mini bank. He built a network of agents and merchants to be present at as many locations as possible. He always wanted , everyone to enjoy Digital Payments and feel Empowered.

