Overactive Bladder- Continuum Of Care- Dr Ajaykumar .R. Gajengi

Dr Ajaykumar .R. Gajengi ,Consultant Urologist & Andrologist

Overactive bladder syndrome is a chronic, disabling condition with physical, psychological and social consequences that significantly affects the quality of life of millions of patients worldwide. Although it is more common in the population over the 4th decade, it can affect both children and young individuals. It is characterized by urinary urgency, with or without urgency urinary incontinence, usually with increased daytime frequency and nocturia, if there is no proven infection or other obvious pathology. It is extremely important to establish a correct diagnosis and an effective individualized treatment. The collaboration and understanding of these patients are extremely important aspects. Improving the quality of life in these patients is the main purpose in managing this condition.

The symptom has a significant impact on the quality of life of these patients leading to frequent sleep disorders, anxiety and depression, as well as reduction of physical activity and social interactions, reduction of sexual activity and marital. The economic impact of OAB is crucial . There are several treatment modalities that may be used progressively, with favorable albeit inconsistent results. This condition remains extremely challenging for specialists and, unfortunately, always one of maximum interest