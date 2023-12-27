Own Silent International LLC Redefines Luxury Car Tuning Through High-Tech

Own Silent has announced a range of premium upgrades for the popular BMW F10 model.

Own Silent International LLC, a leading manufacturer of luxury car tuning parts and accessories, is all set for an exciting 2024 venture by bringing high-end technology and bespoke modifications to car enthusiasts worldwide.

Established in Lewes, Delaware, Own Silent has carved a niche through its dedication to quality, innovation, and customer service. Whether research and development or in-house manufacturing and global distribution, the organisation aims to provide one-stop availability to transform your age-old car into a luxury masterpiece.



BMW F10 Model Launch

Own Silent has announced a range of premium upgrades for the popular BMW F10 model. These upgrades, showcased on their recent Instagram post, cater to discerning car enthusiasts who desire to elevate their F10s to the next level of style and performance.



The carefully curated selection includes:

ADVERTISEMENT

M5 Design Complete Body Kit: Transform F10's exterior with an aggressive and aerodynamic makeover inspired by the iconic M5.

3" CarPlay Navigation Unit: Enhance the driving experience with a seamless and intuitive navigation system featuring Apple CarPlay integration on a large, high-resolution display.

Digital Cluster: Upgrade the instrument panel to a modern and informative digital cluster, providing real-time driving data and a sleek aesthetic.

Crystal Gear Knob: Add a touch of luxury and sophistication with a sparkling crystal gear knob that complements the F10's interior.

MSport Style Steering Wheel: Gain a more dynamic and comfortable grip with an M Sport-inspired steering wheel featuring premium materials and enhanced ergonomics.

LCD AC Panel: Replace standard AC controls with a sleek and modern LCD panel that seamlessly integrates into the F10's dashboard.

Global Recognition

The company started by providing car lovers with top-notch tuning solutions. Through its initial production of 7-inch universal car stereos, Own Silent has evolved into a renowned manufacturer, crafting intricate carbon fibre body kits for premium brands like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, and Porsche. The organisation’s promising research and development ethics have made it a worldwide name among discerning car enthusiasts.



Crafting Luxury Experiences

The organisation's expertise lies in designing and manufacturing top-of-the-line accessories, including:

Bespoke Alloy Wheels: Choose from Guardian Caliber or Jesse alloy wheels, boasting sleek designs and superior performance.

Carbon Fiber Elegance: Elevate the vehicle's aesthetics with hair-forged carbon fibre body kits, adding a touch of luxury and exclusivity.

Unmatched Comfort: Indulge in the ultimate driving experience with premium Recliner seats, available for a range of high-end luxury vehicles.

Interior Refinement: Enhance the car's interior with various options, from Tiger-patterned luxury seats to bespoke interior components.

Innovation and Quality

The company’s clients' luxury seats, infotainment units, steering wheels, and interior components are thoughtfully designed for optimal comfort, functionality, and performance. Each product is checked thoroughly to meet the highest quality standards, ensuring every customer's lasting and satisfying experience.

Fast Shipping

Understanding that time is precious for car enthusiasts, Own Silent offers efficient and reliable shipping, ensuring desired upgrades arrive promptly. The company’s customer service team is 24*7 available to resolve all queries, providing them with a hassle-free experience and guaranteeing a smooth transition.



A Trusted Partner

Founded in Lewes, Delaware, Own Silent International recognises car enthusiasts' passion for their vehicles. Their dedication to exceptional customer service translates into personalised solutions and prompt product delivery.

About Own Silent International LLC

Own Silent International LLC is a Delaware-based company specialising in designing, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality auto-tuning parts and accessories.



Own Silent International LLC – Where luxury meets innovation, every drive becomes unforgettable.