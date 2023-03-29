Ozempic Alternative for Weight Loss Over the Counter, Semaglutide Injections Natural Alternatives

This article is for people who are presently considering which weight management medication to use.

People who are wondering if they should try to lose weight with Ozempic (Semaglutide) or put their faith in over the counter (OTC) alternatives instead.

The fact that you have sought out an article about Ozempic and its alternatives, suggests this may be a decision you are struggling with at the moment. We have listed the best Ozempic alternatives for weight loss to use in 2023.

Ozempic Alternatives for Weight Loss - Comparable to Semaglutide

The above otc weight loss supplements can be purchased from the manufacturer directly. All have long money back guarantees and a long history of success.

Best OTC Ozempic Alternatives for Weight Loss

Here are the three over the counter weight loss pills that are the best safe alternatives to Ozempic

We see the first two options as being the best because, in addition to suppressing appetite, they deliver other benefits that further enhance fat loss.

Zotrim is a more basic option that suppresses appetite like Ozempic but doesn't do anything else. However, it has no known side effects so, if you only want an over the counter Ozempic alternative that controls hunger, Zotrim is still an excellent choice.

PhenQ for Weight Loss

CLICK to view PhenQ price and current offers

PhenQ is an OTC diet pill that's known and respected the world over. Since its launch in 2015, it has already helped more than 250,000 men and women to lose weight.

As with the other two products we recommend as over the counter alternatives to Ozempic, PhenQ is an oral supplement to lose weight. To reap the benefits of its fat-burning power you only need to take two pills per day.

You take the first tablet at breakfast and the second one with lunch.

Although PhenQ is an appetite suppressant, it's also an awful lot more. The all-natural formulation of ingredients the supplement provides delivers a multi-pronged approach to weight loss.

Ozempic make weight loss easier by controlling hunger. PhenQ does the same thing but the additional benefits the supplement provides make losing weight a much faster process as well.

Key Benefits of PhenQ

Controls appetite and cravings

Boosts energy (to fight diet-related fatigue)

Speeds up metabolism and fat burning

Inhibits fat storage

Enhances mood

PhenQ Ingredients

PhenQ is powered by seven natural ingredients. Most of them, such as nopal and capsaicin, are very popular weight loss pill ingredients. However, a-Lacys Reset is the exception. It's primarily used in PhenQ.

Nopal (Caralluma fimbriata) is a cactus. Extracts taken from it are among the most potent natural appetite suppressants known to man and there is plenty of clinical evidence to support using nopal extracts in this way. [2, 3]

Capsaicin is an excellent companion ingredient that works alongside nopal to further suppress the desire to eat. However, this fiery chili pepper extract turns up the body's natural fat-burning capabilities as well.

An in-depth study shows capsaicin speeds up weight loss by providing several biological tweaks inducing enhancing thermogenesis and inhibiting fat storage. [4]

a-Lacys Rest is a branded ingredient that combines alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) with cysteine.

ALA is an antioxidant that can deliver modest improvements in weight loss. [5]

Cysteine is an amino acid. Although it does not appear to be capable of influencing body weight while acting alone, it enhances ALA's fat-burning ability.

PhenQ Pros & Cons

Pros

Provides proven ingredients

Supports weight loss in multiple ways

Does not have any known side effects

Has excellent customer reviews

The manufacturer provides a 60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

You can only buy it from the official website

You may have to join a waiting list during times of high demand

Zotrim - Natural Alternative to Ozempic to Promote Weight Loss

CLICK to view Zotrim price and current offers

Zotrim is an over the counter diet pill that suppresses appetite. Like Ozempic, that's pretty much all it does. The previous two OTC options have more to offer but Zotrim has outperformed several prescription drugs in clinical trials so it's only fair to give it an honorable mention.

If all you need is a basic over the counter appetite suppressant to use instead of Ozempic, Zotrim fits the bill.

Key Benefits of Zotrim

Suppresses hunger and cravings

Helps you to avoid the temptation to snack

Notable Ingredients of Zotrim

Zotrim provides six natural ingredients. The most important ones are guarana, yerba mate, and damiana.

Research shows that, when combined, these three plant extracts produce a "robust short-term effect on caloric intake." [13]

Zotrim Pros & Cons

Pros

Provides a proven combination of appetite-suppressing ingredients

The product has outperformed prescription drugs

The manufacturer offers a 100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Appetite suppression is the only benefit

You can only buy it from the Zotrim website

Altai Balance - for Lowering Blood Sugar levels

CLICK to view Altai Balance price and current offers

Altai Balance is quickly becoming a popular natural alternative for lowering blood sugar. This product is simply made with Siberian herbs, making it much more natural than the synthetic compounds present in Ozempic and other traditional options.

Studies have shown that certain compounds found in Altai Balance can more than double the amount of insulin cells produced and even reduce glucose levels by as much as fifty-two percent in those with type 2 diabetes.

Many users have seen their glucose levels drop significantly after using this all-natural supplement, reducing the need to rely on manufactured products like Ozempic.

Additionally, with fewer side effects compared to its counterparts, Altai Balance is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a more natural way of managing their blood sugar levels.

Key Benefits of Altai Balance

Provides around-the-clock blood sugar control

Gives you extra energy during the day

Helps you reduce high blood sugar

Increases metabolism and fat burning

Altai Balance Ingredients

Altai Balance is an advanced blood sugar control supplement specifically formulated to support healthy glucose metabolism and balanced energy levels.

It contains a unique blend of herbal extracts and nutrients, including the superfood panax ginseng root, vitamin B6, chromium polynicotinate, banaba leaf extract, bitter melon extract, berberine root extract, biotin, cinnamon, cassia bark powder, Gymnema Sylvestre herb powder, choline bitartrate, and sulfur.

In addition to promoting healthy insulin production and healthy cellular energy levels for overall balance in your body's glucose utilization process, it also support cardiovascular health with its antioxidant-rich ingredients.

Altai Balance is vegan-friendly and free from gluten, wheat, lactose and artificial preservatives.

Altai Balance 24 Pros & Cons

Pros

Provides proven ingredients

Supports around-the-clock appetite suppression and fat loss

Does not have any known side effects

The manufacturer provides a 60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

You can only buy it from the manufacturer's website

What Is Ozempic?

Ozempic is a brand of Semaglutide created primarily to treat diabetes. It is classed in the group of drugs called GLP 1 receptor agonists.

The prescription drug was developed in Denmark by the Novo Nordisk pharmaceutical company. It gained FDA approval as a diabetes medication in 2017.

Semaglutide stimulates insulin secretion and can help to lower blood sugar levels. It can improve glycemic control if combined with diet and exercise.

Although you have to take Ozempic via injection, there is no need to worry about ampules and needles. Its distributed in pen-type dispensers. Each one provides several, measured doses via disposable needles you attach to the end. The pack provides a fresh needle for each dose.

Ozempic for Weight Loss

If your doctor has already offered to write you an Ozempic prescription he or she will have, no doubt, talked to you about the various side effects.

We would also hope you will be aware that animal testing suggests Ozempic may increase the risk of thyroid gland cancer. [1]

However, although using Ozempic for weight loss or to control blood sugar is not without risks, the FDA considers the level of risk acceptable. If it did not, it would not have approved its use as a prescription medication.

Although doctors can prescribe Ozempic off-label as a treatment for obesity, it's actually a diabetes medication. Appetite suppression is one of the most common side effects. Side effect or not, it allows the drug to offer value to many obese individuals who are struggling to lose weight.

Given its obvious value as diabetes treatment and weight loss aid, it's a great pity that Ozempic has the potential to cause such undesirable side effects. However, it's not alone in this. Many prescription medications force the people who are using them to learn to take the rough with the smooth.

Fortunately, if you are worried about using Ozempic for weight loss, there are some first-rate over the counter alternatives you can use instead.

Ozempic Pros & Cons

Pros

You only need to take it once per week

It can be effective for appetite suppression and weight loss

It's FDA-approved (for treating diabetes)

Can lower blood sugar levels

Cons

It needs to be administered by injection (injectable medication)

There are many known side effects and multiple risk factors

It may interact badly with some other drugs and medications

May cause allergic reactions

Unsuitable for people suffering from certain medical conditions

How Do You Use Ozempic?

It's important to inject Ozempic into the flesh just under the skin, not into muscles or veins. Many people inject it into the skin around the belly, but it's permissible to use certain other areas of the body instead.

You only need to take one dose per week. The initial dose is 0.25 mg, which is gradually increased to a maximum dose of 2 mg per week.

A typical dosing schedule looks like this:

Weeks 1-4: 0.25 mg/week

Weeks 5-8: 0.5 mg/week

Weeks 9-12 1 mg/week

The prescribing doctor may keep the dose at 1 mg per week or increase it to 2 mg per week from week 13 onward.

What are the Ozempic Side Effects?

Ozempic has the potential to cause a variety of adverse reactions, some of which are more serious than others.

Ozempic side effects can include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Heartburn

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

Constipation

Low blood sugar

Fainting

Vision changes

Changes in heart rate

Inflammation of the pancreas

Difficulty swallowing or breathing

As we pointed out earlier in this article, animal-based research also raises questions about the possibility of thyroid cancer.

Will Ozempic Be the Right Choice for You?

If you are overweight or obese and your doctor or healthcare provider has already suggested Ozempic, it's certainly a choice you may want to consider. Although there may be risks involved, your doctor will start you off with a low dose and monitor your response to Ozempic.

However, Ozempic is far from being the only choice for chronic weight management available to you. This article provides details of several over the counter supplements you could use instead of Ozempic.

None of them have a reputation for causing side effects and you will not need to live in dread of self-administering injections.

Okay, perhaps using the word "dread" is a little over the top but there can't be too many people who look forward to any type of injection.

Then again, some people have difficulties swallowing pills. However, this is not a common problem. If you prefer natural products instead of chemical-based drugs and/or would rather deal with pills than needles, it may be best to forget the idea of using Ozempic and choose an over the counter alternative instead.

Other Diabetes Drugs Like Ozempic Used for Losing Weight

Here are some other diabetes medications like Ozempic. These can lower blood glucose levels and improve blood sugar levels. They are also prescribed to lose weight.



Wegogy for weight loss is arguably the most common semaglutide injection. It is a higher dose of the drug that Ozempic

Wegovy (semaglutide)

Bydureon or Byetta (exenatide)

Victoza or Saxenda (liraglutide)

Tanzeum or Eperzan (albiglutide)

Trulicity (dulaglutide)

Mounjaro (tirzepatide)

Research References (From Trusted Sources)

12. Semaglutide Injection: https://medlineplus.gov/druginfo/meds/a618008.html The Effect of an Orally-Dosed Caralluma Fimbriata Extract on Appetite Control and Body Composition in Overweight Adults: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7991653/ Effect of Caralluma fimbriata extract on appetite, food intake, and anthropometry in adult Indian men and women – https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17097761/ Dietary capsaicin and its anti-obesity potency: from mechanism to clinical implications: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5426284/ Alpha-Lipoic Acid (Ala) As a Supplementation for Weight Loss: Results From a Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5523816/ Sleep and Obesity: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3632337/ Normal Caffeine Consumption: Influence on Thermogenesis and Daily Energy Expenditure in Lean and Postobese Human Volunteers: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2912010/ Caffeine, Coffee, and Appetite Control: A Review: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28446037/ Effects of Glucomannan Supplementation on Weight Loss in Overweight and Obese Adults: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2451847620300968 In Vitro Gastric Emptying Characteristics of Konjac Glucomannan With Different Viscosity and Its Effects on Appetite Regulation: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32869813/ The Sedative Effects of Hops (Humulus Lupulus), a Component of Beer, on the Activity/Rest Rhythm: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22849837/ Matured Hop Extract Reduces Body Fat in Healthy Overweight Humans: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Parallel Group Study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4784395/ Acute Effects of a Herb Extract Formulation and Inulin Fibre on Appetite, Energy Intake and Food Choice: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23207186/

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. CBD Gummies are solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.