Ozempic UK Weight Loss Reviews, Results: How to Get Ozempic for Weight Loss in the UK, Cheapest Cost Price

Ozempic is a prescription only medication that helps control blood glucose levels for patients with diabetes.

Injectable weight loss medications can cause side effects, they are expensive and often result in weight gain once the treatment is stopped. For these reasons natural over the counter alternatives have risen in popularity as they are safer, cheaper and often result in long term, permanent weight loss.

This article reviews Ozempic, detailing expected results, side effects and who has the cheapest price for Ozempic in the UK.

What is Ozempic

Ozempic is a prescription medication approved by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The active ingredient in Ozempic is semaglutide, which belongs to the class of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists.

GLP-1 receptor agonists work by stimulating the pancreas to release more insulin and less glucagon. This helps to lower high blood sugar levels in diabetics. However, Ozempic has also shown promise for helping adults in losing weight.

Ozempic appears to reduce appetite, suppress hunger and delay emptying of the stomach. This allows individuals taking Ozempic to eat less by controlling calorie deficit and potentially reduce body mass index (BMI). In clinical trials, patients taking the weight loss treatment experienced an average weight loss of 8% to 12% of their body weight over 60 to 72 weeks.

However, the primary intended use of Ozempic remains blood sugar control in diabetics, not weight loss. Many diabetic patients prescribed the weight loss injections do not experience significant weight loss.

Some doctors will prescribe semaglutide to non diabetics who are obese and need to reduce body mass index.Weight loss also varies significantly from person to person.

To maximise weight loss results with Ozempic, a healthy diet and regular exercise remain crucial. Ozempic is not a replacement for making dietary and lifestyle changes. Ozempic is only prescribed off-label for weight loss in the UK, as it is not specifically approved by the MHRA to treat obesity.

Ozempic for Weight Loss

Ozempic is given as an injection using a pre-filled pen. The recommended starting dose is 0.25 mg once weekly for the first 4 weeks. This is then increased to the maintenance dose of 0.5 mg or 1 mg once weekly, depending on the patient's needs and goals.

Ozempic causes weight loss primarily by suppressing appetite and reducing hunger. After injection, Ozempic works to slow down the emptying of the stomach and promote feelings of fullness. This can make patients naturally eat less and consume fewer calories.

For the best results, Ozempic should be used in conjunction with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity tailored to the patient by their healthcare provider. Ozempic itself will not likely cause significant weight loss without changes to diet and lifestyle.

Patients starting Ozempic for weight loss should be monitored closely by their doctor.Regular blood tests, weight checks and assessments are recommended to gauge the effects of Ozempic and make adjustments as needed.

Must Read: What are the best diabetes drugs for weight loss - Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro compared

Ozempic Weight Loss Results

In clinical trials, patients taking Ozempic weight loss drug experienced an average weight loss of around 8% to 15% of their initial body weight over a period of 1 to 2 years. However, weight loss results can vary quite a bit from one person to another.

Some factors that may impact how much weight you lose on Ozempic include:

Your starting weight and body mass index (BMI)

Changes to your diet and physical activity level while taking Ozempic

Differences in individual responses to the semaglutide medication

While Ozempic may help many people lose weight, it is not a magic bullet. A healthy, balanced diet and regular exercise are still vital to maximise weight loss and ensure results continue as you stay on Ozempic long term.

Ozempic works best when combined with a nutritious meal plan tailored to your goals and needs, as well as an exercise routine that raises your daily energy expenditure. Without these lifestyle modifications, weight loss on Ozempic is likely to be minimal.

In the end, Ozempic may aid weight loss for some individuals in the UK, especially when paired with a strategy for balanced nutrition and movement. But it's important to have realistic expectations and understand that diet and physical activity are the foundation for sustainable results.

How to Use the Ozempic Pen

Ozempic pens are prefilled disposable injectors that contain the semaglutide medication for weekly injections. It comes in two doses: 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg, with each pen containing 4 or 3 ml of medication, respectively.

The Ozempic pen has a green arrow-shaped cap at the end that covers the needle. To prepare the pen for use:

Check the expiration date and that the solution in the Ozempic pen is clear. Wipe the rubber seal with an alcohol swab and allow it to dry. Remove the green cap and inspect the needle for damage. Twist the dial at the opposite end of the pen to select the dose you need (0.25 mg or 0.5 mg).

To Inject Ozempic:

Pinch about 2 inches of skin on your stomach, thigh or upper arm. Firmly place the needle against the skin at a 90 degree angle. Press down the injection button all the way in one motion until a "click" is heard. Count to 10 slowly. Release the button and gently lift the pen from the skin while keeping pressure on the injection area for a few seconds. Replace the green cap on the needle and note the time of injection. Dispose of the used pen carefully in a sharps container.

Important things to remember before using the weight loss injection.

Always rotate injection sites and areas of skin.

Never reuse needles or weight loss pens.

Never share pens between patients.

Always keep pens and needles out of reach of children.

What are the Side Effects of Using Semaglutide Weight Loss Medication

Here are some of the common Ozempic semaglutide side effects:

Nausea: Nausea is one of the most frequently reported Ozempic side effects. It occurs as the body adjusts to the medication and is usually temporary. Severe nausea can limit the ability to eat and may lead to weight loss.

Vomiting: Vomiting also occurs in some patients, especially shortly after starting Ozempic or increasing the dose. Vomiting often decreases over time as the body adjusts.

Diarrhea: Ozempic can cause increased bowel movements and loose stool due to its effect on slowing digestion. This side effect is usually mild and temporary.

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia): Ozempic can lower blood sugar to dangerously low levels in some diabetics, especially if other diabetes medications are not properly adjusted. Close monitoring of blood sugar is important.

Headache: Some patients report mild to moderate headaches with Ozempic use. These are typically temporary and may improve with over-the-counter pain relievers.

Stomach pain: Abdominal pain or discomfort is another potential side effect that often improves over time as the body adjusts to the medication. However, severe or persistent pain should be reported to a healthcare provider.

Allergic reactions: Like with any medication, serious allergic reactions can potentially occur with Ozempic, though they are rare. Seek immediate medical attention if any signs of a severe allergic reaction develop.

Where to Get Ozempic in the UK to Lose Weight

There are many authorised chemists in the UK for buying Ozempic at reasonable costs. High street pharmacies and online pharmacies offer 0.5mg doses for around £73 to £79 and 1mg doses from £85 to £92.

Large pharmacy chains like Lloyds, Boots and Superdrug stock Ozempic and charge around the same prices:

Lloyds Pharmacy: Buy Ozempic for £78.99 for 0.5mg and £91.99 for 1mg

Boots UK: £78.99 for 0.5mg and £91.99 for 1mg

Superdrug: £78.99 for 0.5mg and £91.99 for 1mg

Prices are slightly lower at online-only pharmacies:

Lloyds Pharmacy Online: Buy Ozempic online for £75.99 for 0.5mg and £89.99 for 1mg

Oxford Online Pharmacy: £73.99 for 0.5mg and £86.99 for 1mg

Discounts may be available for repeat prescriptions or with loyalty schemes. Independent pharmacies can also supply Ozempic, typically charging between £76 and £92 for either dose.

Cheapest Ozempic Price in the UK

Here are the pharmacies in the UK that offer the cheapest cost for Ozempic:

Lloyds Pharmacy Online - They offer Ozempic cost at some of the lowest prices in the UK. Prices start at £75.99 for the 0.25 mg dose and £89.99 for the 1 mg dose.

Echo (by LloydsPharmacy) - Echo also operates by Lloyds Pharmacy and offers competitive Ozempic prices. The 0.25 mg pen costs £71.99 and the 1 mg pen costs £84.99.

Pharmacy 2U - This online pharmacy has reasonable Ozempic costs, with prices starting at £72.99 for the 0.25 mg pen and £85.99 for the 1 mg pen.

Oxford Online Pharmacy - Ozempic is available here for £73.99 for the 0.25 mg pen and £86.99 for the 1 mg pen, making it another competitively priced option.

Numark Pharmacy - This pharmacy offers slightly below average prices of £76.99 for the 0.25 mg dose and £89.99 for the 1 mg dose.

Independent Local Pharmacies - Some smaller, independent pharmacies in the UK can offer Ozempic at lower costs, especially for patients with loyalty programs or repeat prescriptions. Prices typically range from £76 to £92 for either dose.

In comparison, high street pharmacies like Boots, Superdrug, Lloyds (non-online) and others generally charge around £78 to £92 for Ozempic, which is toward the higher end of UK prices.

How Can You Get Ozempic for Weight Loss in the UK on Prescription

Here is the process for getting Ozempic weight los pens prescribed for weight management in the UK:

Make an appointment with your GP. Explain that you would like to discuss weight loss options and treatment with Ozempic. Your GP will take your medical history and assess if you are suitable for Ozempic. They will look at factors like your BMI, weight-related health conditions and previous weight loss attempts. If your GP agrees Ozempic is suitable, they will need to apply for approval from the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG). This is because Ozempic is not typically prescribed for weight loss on the NHS. The CCG will review your case and decide if they will fund the Ozempic prescription. They consider things like your BMI, comorbidities and whether you have tried other weight loss approaches first. If the CCG approves funding, your GP can then issue an Ozempic prescription. They will usually start you on the 0.25 mg or 0.5 mg dose once a week and review your progress regularly. Your GP may request blood tests and check your weight, blood pressure and other markers periodically to monitor the effects of Ozempic and your overall health while on the medication. If Ozempic helps you lose weight and manage your health conditions, your GP may continue to issue prescriptions. However, the CCG approval will need to be renewed periodically. Make healthy lifestyle changes like eating a balanced healthy diet and exercising alongside Ozempic to maximize weight loss results and health benefits.

In summary, getting Ozempic prescribed for weight loss requires approval from both your GP and the local CCG. Your GP can advise on the process and what information the CCG will require to fund the prescription. With success on Ozempic, prescriptions may be continued long term.

