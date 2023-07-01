Paayal Mehrotra Sahni conferred with Golden Glory Award 2023

The Golden Glory Awards, which are put on by one of the top branding firms, Brands Impact are established to recognise the excellence, dedication, and ingenuity of individuals and organizations that have attained national recognition.

Renowned numerologist and vastu expert, Paayal Mehrotra Sahni has been bestowed with the “Excellence in Numerology & Vastu '' award for her for her valuable and noteworthy contribution to the society at the Golden Glory Awards 2023 . The award was presented to her by the Bollywood actress, Parineeti Chopra.

Paayal is regarded for her role in making the Vedic teachings of Vastu and Numerology accessible and readily available to the common man. Being a clairvoyant, she commenced her journey as an expert Numerologist & Vastu consultant carving a niche for herself. She currently practices in Gurgaon and is a one-stop source for all Numero-Vastu needs with presence abroad in countries including, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Australia, the United States, and England.

Paayal said, “I owe it to providence, that I was born in India, a country known for its myriad cultures and mysticism. And it is a blessing that I could foray into enriched Vedic teachings, which has endowed upon me an opportunity, received by few, to support mankind and be a small instrument in making this world a better place. At this juncture, it is my great pleasure to express my heartfelt gratitude to Golden Glory Awards and Brands Impact for valuing my work and recognising it at this global stage.”

Parineeti Chopra, the chief guest and many other Bollywood stars made it to the Golden Glory Awards 2023 to join in the extravagant celebration of glory and success.

Paayal measures her accomplishments through the comfort she provides and by the measure of how she can contribute to changing lives. To aid her in her work, she follows the formula of HIC, viz Honesty, Integrity and Communication, and considers them to be the pillars upon which stands her edifice.

Paayal’s experience reflects her expertise in Numerology, Vastu, Astrology, Tarot Card Readings and Counseling. In addition, she’s also a certified international trainer and has imparted several training courses on Numerology and Vastu across the globe.

Paayal provides general solution-based remedies as well as is adept in providing personalized solution-based readings. Her work envisages the virtues of knowledge, spontaneity, tenderness and empathy and she blends them just appropriately. Over the years she’s been considered and recognized as a Star Numerologist, Vastu Trainer and has been endowed with the revered title of ‘Acharya’. The Golden Glory Award 2023 celebrates her unrivaled achievements.