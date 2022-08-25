Padma Shree Anup Jalota inaugurates Dr Pushpa Sharma's MOHANAND NATURE CURE CLINIC

"One should focus on Yoga and Meditation for all round well being rather than gymming," feels Bhajan Samraat Anup Jalota speaking on inauguration of Dr Pushpa Sharma's Naturopathy clinic 'Mohanand Nature Cure Divine Bliss' at Royal Plaza in Andheri West.

"It is high time that we stop resorting to medicine intake and alternatively alter our lifestyle towards Nature for health and fitness," said Dr. Pushpa Sharma who has completed her BNYS in 2007 from Mahavir Medical College Of Naturopathy and Yoga, Nagpura ( Durg) C.G.. She further stated "Naturopathy treats the diseases from its roots without any side effects as this process treats the whole person by drawing upon the healing power of nature. Naturopathy has the best possible treatment for Diabetes, Hypertension, allergy headaches, joint pain, neck, shoulder and back pain."

"I have realized that the treatment process here brings cure and relief not only to the body, but the patients get a relief in the mind, heart and soul. It isn't necessary for good health that one resorts to gymming instead there have been several untoward experiences of gymmers," Anup Jalota mentioned after he personally had body massage treatment while applauding efforts of Dr Pushpa Sharma and her well trained staff.

"Mohan and Anand are other names of Lord Shri Krishna, and we dedicated our clinic to him - Mohan Anand (Lord Krishna)" reveals Dr Pushpa Sharma whose grandparents names were Mohini and Anand and added that finally she has fulfilled her childhood dream to become a doctor.

"We treat Chronic and Painful conditions like Diabetes, Hypertension, Digestive disorders, Migraine, sinusitis, cervical and lumbar spondylosis, stress management, Weight Management at our clinic. Our body is inherently made up of five basic elements — the panchamahabhutas — Prithvi (earth), Jala (water), Tejas (fire), Vayu (wind) and Akasha (space) and Naturopathy treats our body with these Panchtatva which increases the immunity power and the person remains healthy and cool that keeps the person's body and mind perfectly balanced. Akasha is fasting therapy, Agni is diet therapy, Prithvi is mud and magnet therapy, Jal is Hydro Therapy and Vayu is the Ozone therapy, Pranayam, Breathing Techniques, Yoga and Acupressure therapy," explained Dr Pushpa Sharma.

Elaborating further she mentioned, "Massage therapy increases blood circulation and strengthens immune system. Mud therapy is simple and effective, Treatment with Various forms of water is hydrotherapy, Shirodhara is a classical effective ayurvedic treatment of slowly and steadily dripping medicated oil or other liquids on the forehead to get soothing, calming and relaxing effect. Mohanand Nature Cure Divine Bliss also provides Acupressure, Sujok therapy, Ozone therapy, Yoga and Diet therapy.

