PainGone Plus Reviews - Proven TENS Pain Relief Pen Machine Worth It or User Risks?

PainGone Plus is a device that uses electronic pulses to provide targeted pain relief to the body without the need for medication.

This device works using the same methods as a TENs unit but without wires and pads and is available without a prescription for use at home and can be carried with you for quick pain relief.

What is PainGone Plus?

One of the worst sensations in the world to experience is pain. Pain can strike at any time for any reason or no reason at all. Because pain is so prevalent, the pharmaceutical industry thrives on finding new ways to alleviate it. Unfortunately, these options aren’t focused on completely eliminating the pain. While some formulas can help, others lead to dependence that can only be remedied with more of the same medication. Instead, they make repeat customers in the healthcare industry, which is why there are so many addicts right now.

Consumers need to get out of the cycle of false treatments, and the only way to achieve these effects is with an option that works. That’s where PainGone Plus comes in, offering pain relief in the shape of a TENS pen. According to the creators of this device, anyone can get natural relief from this device, even if they experience chronic or intermittent pain. The device targets the specific area the user wants to take the pain from, and there’s no risk of building up a tolerance.

Consumers can quickly stop and eliminate the pain within one minute of use. The technology used to craft PainGone Plus is award-winning, and the creators of this device have sold over 2 million pens to support consumers in relieving their pain. With a high rating on TrustPilot, consumers will be surprised by the support they get without retaking a pill.

With the Paingone Plus TENS device, users will not need a prescription and won’t have to worry about side effects. Instead, they get fast pain relief, rather than waiting upwards of an hour to experience the comfort that they would get from medication.

How Does PainGone Plus Reduce Pain?

Consumers can experience this chemical-free solution for pain without ingesting anything because of TENS or Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation. TENS therapy stimulates the nerves in the body by transferring low-level electrical pulses through the skin.

The idea behind these devices is that they trigger the body’s natural ability to relieve pain. The stimulation naturally releases endorphins and other natural chemicals, inhibiting the pain signals sent to the brain.

TENS is often used to help consumers to reduce pain, and there are several types of TENS – conventional, acupuncture, and intense. PainGone Plus uses low TENS, meaning the pen uses a small diameter to relieve pain and block the brain's pain signals. It is often used in high-intensity/high-frequency TENS devices and only takes a minute to take effect. Conventional TENS, on the other hand, focuses on a wider diameter of stimulation.

Proven through many scientific studies, PainGone Plus can deliver the relief consumers need the most. While other devices can be complicated to manage alone, this device helps consumers to improve their discomfort with gentle stimulation of the nerves. Essentially, it provides users with natural relief, rather than delivering synthetic opioids to the body that are highly addictive.

Though many TENS devices require wires, medication, or sticky pads to make them work, this pen doesn’t. Instead, it just needs a gentle press of a button to release the electrical impulse. The pen is small and compact, making it easy to carry in a purse or a pocket to alleviate pain wherever they go.

Paingone Plus is free of side effects, and the compact design makes its use straightforward for anyone. This device works for pain in the arms, neck, back, feet, knees, elbows, wrists, and hands but shouldn’t be used on more sensitive skin. It doesn’t matter where the pain is located; users press the pen into their skin and get relief. Who would have imagined that the key to getting pain relief quickly and without side effects is a device with one AAA battery to keep it running?

Consumers who want fast pain relief only need a minute of their time and a pocket to carry the device. With gentle pulses, approximately 90% of the people who use PainGone Plus continue to use this pen to help with pain as it arises. It is lightweight and safe to bring along wherever the user goes. Plus, it doesn’t use pads or wires like a typical TENs unit requires.

Why Use the Paingone Plus?

Paingone Plus is a natural pain relieving pen slated as an FDA-approved device; the most challenging part of dealing with pain comes when someone has had enough of dealing with discomfort. Most people will do anything to get rid of pain when it gets bad enough, which is why so many consumers want prescription medications. These medications can be dangerous, especially when not used as directed. Paingone Plus requires no prescription medications and no visits to a doctor and can be used at any time of the day or night for effective pain relief.

Ordering PainGone Plus

PainGone Plus is available on the official website, providing consumers with a few packages to always have this TENS device available. The packages include:

One PainGone Plus for $59.99 + Shipping Costs

Buy One PainGone Plus Get One at 50% Off for $89.98 + Free US Shipping

Buy Two PainGone Plus Get One Free for $119.98 + Free US Shipping

Users qualify for free shipping when they order at least two PainGone Plus devices at a time. Taxes are calculated at checkout, and all orders are covered by a money-back guarantee covering the first 60 days after the purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions About PainGone Plus

Q. How long will consumers wait to feel pain relief with PainGone Plus?

This device should help consumers experience relief from the first moment it is applied, though more severe pain can take longer to experience the effects. According to customer feedback, PainGone Plus might need to be applied for up to three weeks to see a discernable difference in pain.

Q. Why is PainGone Plus effective?

Consumers get pain relief with PainGone Plus's TENS technology or Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation. This TENs stimulation stimulates the nerves, helping users to inhibit the message to the brain and boost serotonin levels for relief.

Q. Why not use a conventional TENS device?

Other devices might work to erase the pain but often involve a complicated setup and use. Other systems involve a complex web of wires and adhesive pads, which are difficult to place correctly. With multiple electrodes to arrange, consumers have to waste precious time to get relief instead of waiting 15+ minutes to put the treatment electrodes before relief begins. PainGone Plus helps consumers simplify the process and get relief immediately.

Q. Who shouldn’t use PainGone Plus?

While PainGone Plus is highly effective for consumers, it is only meant for adult use. However, the effects are not safe for individuals who have sensitive skin, are prone to epilepsy, use a pacemaker, or have heart rhythm problems.

Q. Will using PainGone Plus be painful?

While some areas of the body might feel the pulses emitted by this device, the sensation should not be painful. Some parts of the body don’t feel the pulse at all.

Q. Can the PainGone Plus device be shared?

Yes. This device is safe to use with more than one person, but getting multiple devices ensures that anyone can access the device as needed.

Q. Does PainGone Plus use require drugs or other medications?

No. This device is exclusively made to use the TENS technology, and no medication exists. The device has nothing to swallow, inject, or otherwise. Instead, consumers must hold the pen and apply the Paingone Plus pulses for just a minute.

Q. Will PainGone Plus work for anyone’s pain?

Ideally, yes. This device can reduce pain in the shoulders, waist, back, arms, and legs. The device releases an electric pulse that stimulates the body properly. This device can be used with assistance or on their own.

Q. What does it feel like to use PainGone Plus?

When placed against the skin, PainGone Plus releases electrical impulses. Many areas of the body don’t experience any sensation, though others might feel a slight tingling. Some people feel a little stronger pulse that stimulates the nerve, but there’s no pain associated with it.

Q. How long will the Paingone Plus last?

With one AAA battery, consumers can treat their pain for up to 800 applications.

Q. Can PainGone Plus be used for specific pain conditions?

For the most part, this device is relatively safe for relieving pain. However, users with heart issues or other health concerns might want to speak with their doctor first.

Q. How do you use PainGone Plus?

This device is easy to use and offers a TENS device's support instead of complicated setups. Users just need to place the device over the area where they want pain relief, pressing the button to activate it. The relief happens fairly fast and can be used by someone with sensitive hands and fingers.

Q. How long does it take for PainGone Plus to be delivered?

Once the order goes out within 24-48 hours of being delivered, users will receive their purchase within 3-5 business days.

Q. How do users know that PainGone Plus has shipped?

the user will receive an email with their tracking information once the order ships out.

Q. What if the user doesn’t experience any relief with PainGone Plus?

This device comes with a money-back guarantee, which covers the first 60 days after the purchase is made. The customer service team be reached with a call to:

support@getpaingoneplus.io.

Summary

PainGone Plus provides a medication-free option for pain relief that only takes a minute of time to use. This device doesn’t require special instructions – users just need to place the Paingone Plus on the area where the pain is located and press the button on top of the pen. Consumers can take the PainGone Plus to alleviate pain on the go, and it doesn’t require charging to work. Plus, it can be used on several areas of the body for pain relief.

