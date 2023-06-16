Pamper Your Child's Body with These 5 Summer Care Essentials from Kinu

A newborn's sensitive skin is quickly infected by multiple types of bacteria that can lead to serious skin conditions.

Taking care of your newborn's sensitive skin can be a challenging task. From choosing the right products to following a schedule, it's essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle for your little one.

A newborn's sensitive skin is quickly infected by multiple types of bacteria that can lead to serious skin conditions. Parents seek products that are safe for newborn skin, devoid of toxins, and suitable for use. Here are a few organic goods that have undergone dermatological testing and are the best options for your baby's sensitive skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kinu Deep Cleansing Baby Body Wash

Kinu Baby Body Wash is a natural body wash that gently cleanses and nourishes a newborn's delicate skin. To prevent irritation and maintain the skin's natural pH balance, it is made with gentle, organic components. The body wash is loaded with necessary moisturizing elements to keep the baby's skin soft and supple, and the goodness of coconut makes it an essential part of your baby's healthy morning routine. The 100% toxin-free formula of the body wash keeps the baby clean, enhances moisture retention, and prevents the skin from drying out.

Price: â¹299.00 for a 180 ML bottle.

Kinu Baby Hair Oil for Healthy and Happy Scalp

Designed specifically for babies and young children, Kinu Baby Hair Oil is a mild and moisturizing oil that has been dermatologically tested and is safe to use on your baby's scalp. The hair massaging oil promotes hair growth and provides silky, healthy hair for kids. The oil combines the goodness of coconut oil and vitamin E, which provides overall nourishment by penetrating deep into the scalp and reaching the hair roots, softening and nourishing the hair.

Price: â¹349.00 for a 120 ML bottle.

Kinu Baby Body Lotion for Smooth & Hydrating Skin

Kinu Baby Body Lotion is a natural blend lotion specially crafted to calm and moisturize a baby's sensitive skin. The lotion has been enriched with the benefits of shea butter, olive oil, and coconut oil, which keeps your baby's skin hydrated day and night and makes it easy to absorb. It helps moisturize the baby's skin, reduces dryness, and promotes healthy skin growth, making the baby's skin smoother and softer. It is entirely free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and synthetic fragrances, making it the perfect choice for your little one's everyday care.

Price: â¹299.00 for a 200 ML bottle.

Kinu Gentle Baby Hair Shampoo

Kinu Baby Shampoo is a gentle and moisturizing shampoo with the goodness of rich proteins and minerals that help preserve moisture in a baby's hair. Enriched with nature's best ingredients, this shampoo hydrates and soothes the baby's scalp and reduces dryness. The tear-free formula provides your little ones with a happy and hearty morning shower. Made from natural ingredients, this shampoo is free from toxins and additives. The pH level of the shampoo is also adjusted to prevent any irritation or dryness on the baby's scalp. The shampoo effectively cleanses and removes dirt, excess oil, and other impurities from the hair, leaving it clean and soft.

Price: â¹299.00 for a 200 ML bottle.

Kinu Liquid disinfectant cleanser for daily hygiene

Kinu Liquid Cleanser is made for the extra care that your newborn needs. This cleanser is ideal for thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting any surfaces that your baby comes into contact with to maintain your baby's health and hygiene. This cleanser is safe for babies and has no artificial colours or preservatives that could potentially harm your baby's immature immune system or delicate skin. Its all-natural chemicals eliminate hazardous bacteria while being soothing on the skin. It is an essential item for maintaining your baby's hygiene, especially during the current pandemic.

Available at the price of â¹299.00 for a 500 ML bottle.