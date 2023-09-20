PancakeSwap (CAKE) Burns USD10M,Avalanche (AVAX) Introduces a New Trading Tool, Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) Onboards 18,000 Users

PancakeSwap (CAKE), one of the most popular DEXs on the Binance Smart Chain, continues its relentless effort to boost its token's value through controlled supply.

The cryptocurrency space is buzzing with exciting developments, from deflationary measures to innovative trading tools and platforms gaining significant user traction. This article explores three noteworthy updates: the PancakeSwap (CAKE) ongoing burn effort, Avalanche crypto (AVAX) Multiswap tool for efficient trading, and the Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) impressive onboarding of thousands of users.

ADVERTISEMENT

>>Register For The Tradecurve Markets Presale<<

PancakeSwap (CAKE): $10 Million Burn Effort

PancakeSwap (CAKE), one of the most popular DEXs on the Binance Smart Chain, continues its relentless effort to boost its token's value through controlled supply. The platform recently celebrated a significant milestone by burning over $10M worth of PancakeSwap tokens.

This deflationary measure reduces the total supply of PancakeSwap coins in circulation, making each remaining token more valuable. PancakeSwap's commitment to this effort showcases its dedication to its community and strengthens CAKE's long-term growth potential.

As a matter of fact, market analysts remain bullish that the PancakeSwap price may sit between $1.73 and $1.96 before the year ends.

>>Register For The Tradecurve Markets Presale<<

Avalanche (AVAX): Introduces Multiswap

Avalanche (AVAX) is at the forefront of innovation in the blockchain space thanks to groundbreaking projects like Multiswap. Developed by the talented team at CavalRe, Multiswap represents a significant leap in DEX technology. This pioneering trading tool empowers users to swap up to 300 different tokens within a single transaction.

In fact, during a recent panel discussion in Seoul, developers proudly revealed that Multiswap achieved an impressive 340 different token swaps during its testing period, setting a new standard for DEX liquidity pools. This innovation not only enhances trading efficiency but also reflects the cutting-edge capabilities of the Avalanche Crypto blockchain.

As a result, the Avalanche Crypto demand may increase. Therefore, analysts have made a bullish Avalanche Crypto price prediction - they predict its value will soar to $16.26 within Q4 of 2023.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV): Onboards 18,000 Users

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) is making waves in the online trading industry, with a remarkable achievement of onboarding 18,000 users. This industry provides immense opportunities, but several challenges can hinder traders from reaching their full potential.

For example, traders often juggle multiple accounts across various platforms when dealing with different asset classes. However, Tradecurve Markets fundamentally alters this by allowing users to trade all derivatives from one account. Furthermore, they can use their crypto as collateral instead of undergoing sign-up KYC checks.

Tradecurve Markets is off to a strong start, with its presale raising $5.8M of its ambitious $12M goal so far. With half of its fundraising target already secured, Tradecurve Markets is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and bring its innovative solutions to a broader audience.

Those looking to support this project are buying its native token, TCRV, for just $0.025. But, it is in Stage 5 of its presale, and when Stage 6 begins, this price will increase to $0.03. Millions of tokens have been sold already, causing many experts to forecast a 50x value growth for TCRV before its presale finishes.

For more information about the Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) presale:

Website: https://tradecurvemarkets.com/

Buy presale: https://app.tradecurvemarkets.com/sign-up

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”