Paper Concepts' Muffaddal Kagalwala: One-Stop Shop Solution For Customized Packaging Needs

Our agility and adaptability to change set us apart from our competitors. With each and every delivery we learn – unlearn and re-learn.

Responses on behalf of Muffaddal Kagalwala, Founder & CEO, Paper Concepts

1. The last few years, we have seen a tremendous growth in small businesses, how do you think the packaging and designing industry has grown?

Packaging and manufacturing has grown manifold, nowadays people not only care of what they send or receive but how they get or receive it. While your product is the soul, packaging and designing is the body. And we all know one cannot exist without the other. The pandemic has given tremendous opportunity to many small business owners to flourish. Starting from basement run businesses to global players all of them need customisation and designing. We are a one stop shop solution to all of their packaging needs. We assist our customers’ right from ideation to production and subsequent deliveries, making us a one stop shop solution.

2. What are the kind of products that you offer? Can you elaborate your offering in detail?

We offer wide range of products to our customers, right from paper envelopes to made-to-order large MDF suitcases. We also specialise in designer trays, room hampers for weddings and provide custom designed product packaging. All the customer has to do, is come to us with an idea and we ensure seamless execution with regards to product design, material and customisation. We have our in-house top notch labourers who hand craft these boxes to perfection. We, at Paper Concepts believe in the power of creativity, combined with execution, deliver exceptional results.

3. There are multiple companies who are offering similar products and services in your sector, what sets you apart from the rest?

Our agility and adaptability to change set us apart from our competitors. With each and every delivery we learn – unlearn and re-learn. We are constantly innovating and making newer products and designs to stay ahead of the game. We also give tremendous importance to our after sales service, as we strongly believe that’s when a company’s character is truly tested. For us one customer’s positive word of mouth is worth thousands of rupees spend online on digital marketing.

4. You have been in the business for almost a decade now, any learning you would like to share with the new entrants and small business owners?

Paper Concepts, when started, was just an extension of our offline store at Crawford market. It was merely just an Instagram page with a couple of hundred followers. Now when I look back, I am grateful that an idea of having an online presence has now impacted thousands of people. To all the new entrants and small businesses I would just like to say – Keep at it and keep hustling. There is no greater joy than seeing your brand grow and impact millions of lives around.

5. What is the vision and mission of the company?

Our mission is to be the best-in-class packing company that puts no limit to creativity, like the brand promise to our customers – ‘You Visualise and We Create.’