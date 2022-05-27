Parody (Paro) And PancakeSwap, The New Gifts On Binance Smart Chain That Will Keep Giving

The cryptocurrency market experience is one of the most volatile ones investors and traders would have in their careers. Think about it for a second, Bitcoin in the last 24 hours has gone down by 3.65%, and that is not even the worst possible news considering the level of dip we have witnessed in the market lately.

It only makes sense that Cryptocurrency investors and traders are now actively looking for new opportunities in the market. This is where Parody (PARO) and PancakeSwap come in handy.

From being considered a joke to becoming one of the most talked-about coins, meme coins have transcended the demeaning tag of “irrelevant” coins to being hot cakes that hold promises of good fortune for investors. With these cryptocurrencies in your wallet, you can rake in huge gains from your investments.

This article will look at the perks of both assets and what it means to the cryptocurrency world today.

Parody (PARO)

One of the perks of investing in Parody (PARO) is that this cryptocurrency is built on the Binance Smart Chain, which offers tremendous benefits for crypto enthusiasts.

Binance smart chain allows users to clear transactions without any intermediary and also stake coins so that they can control the supply of PARO. For example, with the Parody token, users can penetrate different blockchains, all using the native token called PARO. So, you can interact with other blockchains by exchanging the tokens for the equivalent of PARO in your wallet.

Furthermore, with NFTs becoming one of the most sought-after aspects in the metaverse, Parody has found a way of creating an ecosystem that facilitates the exchange and transaction of these digital assets. Now, users can use the PARO token to penetrate any NFT marketplace, and with the Binance Sart Chain powering the cryptocurrency, the transactions are faster and even more secure.

Intense efforts will be put into the brand awareness of Parody, with social media advertising part of the strategy in its first stage. Consequently, the PARO token will be listed on Coin Market Cap, further expanding its reach to a more heterogeneous global audience.

PancakeSwap

This is the more popular cryptocurrency of the two mentioned here. Both are built on the Binance Smart Chain, but PancakeSwap offers great liquidity to users. Some might even say it is one of the most popular decentralized exchanges built on the Binance Smart Chain. This platform allows users to trade any BEP-20 token and Binance coin (BNB) across the metaverse. Plus, the transactions are all executed by smart contracts that enhance the reputation of decentralized finance today. CAKE is the native token of the decentralized exchange and ensures that users can interact with other blockchains.

CAKE also allows users to earn in NFTs when they complete a task. This is a great initiative to endear its users to NFT projects. Since its inception in 2020, we have seen PancakeSwap undergo several changes. These upgrades have certainly enhanced its credibility, and it currently sits in the top 50 cryptocurrencies on Coin Market Cap at the writing of this article.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Parody and PancakeSwap are on their way to creating an ecosystem where users can interact with any blockchain in order to transact cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Thus, making DeFi much easier for investors and traders all around the world.

