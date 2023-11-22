Parul Sevashram hospital celebrated World Stroke Day by organizing modern assistive device workshop for Stroke Patients and an educative workshop for Physiotherapists in Vadodara

Every year on the 29th of October, World Stroke Day serves as a poignant reminder of the urgency to tackle this critical health issue.

Innovate to Eradicate: Parul Sevashram Hospital Celebrates World Stroke Day with Visionary Workshops

In a bold initiative to raise awareness and combat the global menace of strokes, Parul Sevashram Hospital marked World Stroke Day with a dual-pronged approach: a cutting-edge assistive device workshop for stroke patients and an enlightening session for physiotherapists in Vadodara.

The hospital, renowned for its commitment to groundbreaking healthcare solutions, was recently honored with the prestigious "Best Rehab Innovation" award at the Stroke Conclave by Voice Of Healthcare Awards in Gandhinagar.

Why Act Now?

Stroke stands as the leading cause of disability worldwide, casting a shadow over countless lives. The sobering truth is that up to 90% of strokes are preventable, and Parul Sevashram Hospital is at the forefront of the battle by addressing the risk factors responsible for the majority of strokes.

World Stroke Day: A Global Call to Action

Every year on the 29th of October, World Stroke Day serves as a poignant reminder of the urgency to tackle this critical health issue. Described as a "brain attack," a stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is abruptly cut off due to a blockage in the blood vessels.

Parul Sevashram Hospital organized campaigns to create awareness about Stroke Signs, Symptoms, and emergency procedures to be done once knowing stroke signs. Parul Sevashram Hospital celebrated World Stroke Day with a two-day event that demonstrated their commitment to stroke awareness and rehabilitation.

Physiotherapists displayed the use of modern assistive devices, explaining how stroke survivors can regain independence in their daily routines like combing hair, eating, drinking water etc without support of family members while the other campaign aimed to educate Physiotherapists of Vadodara .The primary goal of this initiative was to raise awareness about stroke prevention, management, and rehabilitation. There is a role for everyone when it comes to tackling stroke and that taking action is what will make the difference; mentions Dr. Komal Patel; Medical Director at Parul Sevashram Hospital

At Parul Sevashram Hospital, we have a dedicated Neuro Rehabilitation Center, where we provide holistic services for stroke patients by combined care approach by experienced Neurophysicians, Neuro Physiotherapy, Panchkarma, acupuncture. We are committed to improve stroke awareness and patient care, offering specialized rehabilitation services for stroke survivors mentions Dr Ankit Shah & Dr. Mohit Shah; Neurophysicians at Parul Sevashram Hospital