Parul University Launches Women-Centered Initiatives: Sahiyar Gram Hatt and Sanjeevani - Parul Mahila Credit Cooperative Society

The Sahiyar Gram Hatt is an exhibition and sale fair that aims to provide women with opportunities to showcase and sell their products.

Parul University Dedicates Initiatives to Uplift Women and Promote Financial Stability with Sahiyar Gram Hatt and Sanjeevani

Parul University, a renowned academic institution, has been actively engaged in social upliftment initiatives for several years now. The university's Social Responsive Cell has recently launched two new initiatives, namely, Sanjeevani - Parul Mahila Credit Cooperative Society and Sahiyar Gram Hatt, aimed at empowering and uplifting women in the community.

Sanjeevani - Parul Mahila Credit Cooperative Society aims to financially empower over 1,000 women by providing them with monthly credit and savings facilities. The cooperative society will be run by women, for women, and will cover women working in various fields such as housekeeping, security, peons, and hostel wardens. The initiative aims to meet women's basic financial needs and help them achieve economic viability through effective money management.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We at Parul University are committed to empowering and uplifting women in our community through our social upliftment initiatives. Our recent launch of Sanjeevani - Parul Mahila Credit Cooperative Society and Sahiyar Gram Hatt reflects our dedication towards promoting women's economic viability and providing them with opportunities to showcase their talents and products. We are proud to witness the success of our initiatives and will continue to work towards improving the financial welfare of our community." says, Dr. Geetika Patel, Vice President, Parul University.

The Sahiyar Gram Hatt is an exhibition and sale fair that aims to provide women with opportunities to showcase and sell their products. The first edition of the fair was a huge success, and the second edition was recently organized. The fair includes markets for the sale of products made by women groups, artisans, and organizations. Women are given table spaces or stalls to sell their products with low overhead costs, establishing long-term relationships with their customers and the market. The fair witnessed the participation of 150 members, and over 3000 visitors, including students, visited the stalls, making it a huge success.

The stalls at Sahiyar Gram Hatt showcased a diverse range of products, including cutlery, soap, phynael, masks, sanitary napkins, incense sticks, jute products, embroidered sarees, and food items such as panipuri, vada, sevsal, live dhokla, and mango juice, chakri, and farshan, among others. The fair provided a platform for women to showcase their talents and products, enabling them to become financially independent and contribute to their families' welfare.

Apart from these initiatives, Parul University has also been working towards improving the financial welfare of the community. Over 1,000 women from the surrounding villages are currently employed on the campus, and the university's housekeeping unit brings them together, reduces unnecessary expenses, and instils regular saving habits. The university aims to establish its own Financial Institute Credit Cooperative society to assist the employees in developing good saving habits and meeting all of their financial needs. The initiative will also provide staff members with loans at low-interest rates and efficient processing without lengthy processes, among other benefits.

In conclusion, Parul University's social responsive cell has been committed to improving people's lives and raising socially responsible generations for several years. The recent launch of Sanjeevani - Parul Mahila Credit Cooperative Society and Sahiyar Gram Hatt is another step towards empowering women and promoting their economic viability. These initiatives provide women with a platform to showcase their talents and products, contributing to their financial independence and the welfare of their families. Parul University's efforts towards improving the financial welfare of the community are commendable, and its initiatives are bringing positive change to people's lives.