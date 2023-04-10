Parul University's B.DES Program Offers a Pathway to a Successful Career in Design

Parul University, renowned for its exceptional insights and knowledge, is preparing to introduce its B. Des program for the incoming batch of 2024 students.

Parul University

The university aims to foster creativity, imagination, and practical implementation in its students, offering specialized degrees in Interior and Future Design, Fashion Design and Technology, Product Design, and Visual Communication.

The curriculum of this program spans various subjects such as design history, design theory, drawing and sketching, computer-aided design, typography, colour theory, user-centred design, and design thinking. The coursework is designed to incorporate hands-on projects and design studios, enabling students to apply the concepts learned in class to real-world design challenges.

Prabhas C Pandey, Dean, Faculty of Design, Parul University expressed their elation and privilege to announce the enrichment of the program. They stated, “The university is now offering a four-year integrated B. Des program with a unique curriculum that emphasizes the development of the ability to demonstrate growth, exhibit original and novel ideas in design, and project global trends. The university's approach towards designing is uncomplicated yet pioneering, and they aim to provide the best mentorship to their candidates. Parul University's focus is on grooming and encouraging the creative potential of students while prioritizing originality and hard work.”

Moreover, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University outlined their educational approach, stating that they go beyond conceptual and theoretical knowledge to help students think out of the box and believe in modernity and innovation. The university has produced top creators in the country on various occasions and spotlight shows, which further enhances their design confidence and creative abilities.

The designing faculty is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and design studios, which play a crucial role in shaping the practical skills of the students. This development within the students leads to an apt understanding of industrial practices during the course of the program. The curriculum is specifically designed to cater to the latest trends related to design, which further helps in the holistic growth of the students in this field.

The program is tailored to cater to the individual creative elements of each student, bringing out their unique design essence and promoting innovation. The faculty, students, and placement cell's efforts and commitment are evident in the continually rising placement figures each year. The average package offered stands at 8 LPA, while the highest package recorded is 30 LPA, showcasing the program's effectiveness in preparing students for successful careers in the design industry.

Parul University stands at the pinnacle of the education sector, providing students with a full-scale industry experience while also encouraging them to upskill and innovate. The institution has over 700 industry collaborations and has received funding worth over 10 crores for more than 125 projects and start-ups accepted within the institute. With over 45,000 students, more than 10 crore in creative innovation funding, 30+ spaces and labs, and a network of 100+ top alumni designers, the University has a strong reputation in education and exposure.

Parul University has forged exclusive partnerships in the fashion design sector for recruitment with renowned brands such as Raymond, Biba, Louis Phillipe, Allen Solly, Levi’s, Oxemburg, Nike, Monte Carlo, H&M, Peter England, Manyavar, and FabIndia.

Parul University aims to provide its students with a comprehensive understanding of industry concepts on a global scale. To achieve this goal, the university has established partnerships with numerous international institutions, making it easier to exchange knowledge and ideas across borders. Presently, the university proudly announces collaborations with more than 15 international universities.

The University's impressive reputation extends far beyond its outstanding academics, faculty, and infrastructure. In fact, it is the youngest university to have received NAAC A++ accreditation in the first cycle and holds global memberships in esteemed bodies like the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Furthermore, the University has earned several notable recognitions, including DISR recognition for quality research, NABL accreditation for excellence in clinical medical research, NABH accreditation for quality healthcare, and ARIIA Top 50 ranking for innovation achievements nationwide. Parul University has also received numerous awards, such as being named the Best Private University in Western India by Praxis Media and the Best University in Placements by ASSOCHAM, as well as the Most Outstanding University in the West Zone for having the highest nationalities in the campus at the World Education Summit Awards, all in recognition of its excellence in education.