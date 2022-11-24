Parull Khanna – Crowned & Defining it every single day!

What are awards when you have a crown overhead! "Life has come full circle!" says Parull, who was named "Miss India" by Queen of the World Pageant and is now competing on an international platform, representing her country.

Parull Khanna – Crowned and Defining it every single day

From Forbes to the Tassel Awards, Cosmopolitan Magazine, and numerous media appearances, this powerful woman has carved out an unrivalled niche in the field of design and aesthetic jewelry.

Her passion for flying made her choose a career as a cabin crew member. Her interest in design and décor carved her a career as an interior designer and then as a jewellery curator as well.

Parull Khanna is a successful entrepreneur who wears many hats, making many people envious.She ventured into two different avenues that required this compelling skill and has solely established not one, but two innovative companies: Studio6 Jewels and Studio6 Interior Designs!

Her maiden venture, Studio 6 Interiors, specialises in interior designs crafted to the personal tastes of individuals. They believe in spaces that embody beauty, grandeur, and royal charm. Transforming spaces with utmost patience and diligence, with endless discussions with the clients at Studio 6, is said to be the most exuberant experience for clients.

As a principal designer, Parull creates a mix of elegance with a spark that spells out the client's personality, from designing commercial spaces to witnessing the art of transforming homes and living spaces and adding her style to them.

When jewellery creation came naturally to her, it was her mother who insisted she take this up as a full-time business. Studio 6 Jewels is a natural extension of Parull Khanna's gem-like personality. Her message with Studio6 Jewels is very clear: that the values of tradition that have been carried forth for generations need to be nurtured, cherished, and carried forward too, just like her mother did to her and her daughters. It’s an ode to our Indian culture.

Studio6 Jewels has already made a mark with modern-day brides in India, Dubai, Canada, and the U.S.A.

When asked, "What would you do with the responsibility of wearing this crown and with this title?" "How does it make a difference to you?"

She says, "Well, it was never for my benefit." I always wanted to create an impact on society. And my winning or bearing the crown is a symbol of exactly that, of influencing women and girls to have endless opportunities and giving them wings through my work with charitable organisations and the time I invest in taking certain programmes for the same.I also have established the "Parull Khanna Cancer Initiative," through which we shall thrive to give hope to the kids who suffer from this dreadful disease.

Don’t we all, as a society, need more people like her? Some women wear an invisible cape around their shoulders.

