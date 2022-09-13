Passion to Win: Entrepreneur Praveen Chirania aims to revolutionize the fitness and wellness industry with his brand ‘Muscle & Strength India’.

When it comes to success, age is just a number. This is proved beyond doubt with Praveen Chirania, Founder of Muscle and Strength India who in his early 30s, is a successful entrepreneur.

Born in a small town Gauripur in Assam, and then growing up in Guwahati, Praveen found his calling in Delhi, where he started a fitness supplements & nutritional products chain in 2018. Sometimes, a small experience can change your life.

The idea of starting up fitness supplements & nutritional products chain stemmed from a personal need of wanting an effective way to manage his workout regime when he joined a fitness centre and was training under renowned celebrity fitness trainer Mayank Pawar. Keen on fitness from an early age, Praveen realised that many others keen on following a fit lifestyle faced the same question: what products to choose and which gym to frequent etc?.

Bitten by the entrepreneurial bug, he always wanted to build an empire of his own. However, he was unsure how to get started and the fitness sector was a completely new domain and required extensive research before Praveen took the plunge. In a short span of time, Muscle & Strength India has already made its mark with its authentic and genuine products and has become one of the fastest growing retail chain in health supplement market in India.

Prince Narula, winner of several reality shows in India also has a stake in health supplement retail start-up Muscle and Strength India. Mukesh Singh Gehlot, renowned bodybuilder and powerlifter who has won several gold medals in national and international competitions and Bhupender Dhawan, Dronacharya Award Recipient from the Honourable President of India in the field of Power Lifting are also a part of Muscle and Strength India and has been activity involved in the marketing initiatives.

Muscle and Strength India, which currently has 15 stores spread across multiple cities has the widest range with over 1000 fitness supplements and nutrition products from 42+ brands. It offers a comprehensive range of genuine high-quality fitness supplement and nutritional products across categories such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements etc manufactured by international fitness brands under a single roof. Muscle and Strength India has also recently entered into manufacturing of its private-label product Perfect Series in the sports nutrition category and will widen its portfolio in the near future. The company has already received USFDA registered® certification for its private-label product.

“The fitness and wellness industry in India is growing at an unparalleled pace as more people embrace fitness and healthy lifestyle as a way of living and are much more inclined towards achieving their fitness goals. Our supplement chain has become the gold standard in this sector to provide genuine supplements for people across age groups. We aim to expand this year and further launch products in various variants, focusing on different health and wellness categories and segments.

Apart from metros, we are also witnessing demand in the tier 2 & tier 3 cities where availability of latest, genuine and economically priced supplements is still a challenge. We believe that by next year, we will be one of the largest chains in India in our segment,” said Mr. Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle and Strength India.

The company which once started on a small scale has now managed to garner a turnover in crores. Having achieved so much, Praveen has unarguably created a brand which has disrupted the fitness and wellness industry with its quality products. Muscle and Strength India is looking to expand aggressively in the country and aims to open 100 stores in the next 1 year. The company is eyeing to launch outlets through franchisee route with an investment of Rs 20 crore as it seeks to deepen its presence in India's growing nutritional supplement space. To conclude, Praveen feels fortunate that his brand is helping people in following a healthy lifestyle.

