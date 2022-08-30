Patel Packaging Aims to Provide the Complete Industrial/Export Grade Wooden Packaging Solution at One Single Stop says Founder Mr. Chandulal Patel

With a vision to be an innovative and cost-effective industrial leader in all types of industrial & customized on-site packaging, our founder, Mr. C.V. Patel, founded Patel Packaging in the year 1992 with their family members.

With a vision to be an innovative and cost-effective industrial leader in all types of industrial & customized on-site packaging, our founder, Mr. C.V. Patel, founded Patel Packaging in the year 1992 with their family members; since then, Patel Packaging acquired milestones by adding giants engineering firms like L&T, SIMMENS, ESSAR PROJECTS, General Electric, Crompton Greaves, Isgec Heavy Engineering, Jash Engineering & many more.

We Provide a 24*7 hassle-free dispatch schedule for our clients. We have a cutting-edge production &manufacturing facility that is 20,000 square feet equipped with 2 overhead cranes, and 2 JIB Cranes completed surfaces throughout and a rooftop. For the manufacturing and services of packaging materials, they have a team of 15 supervisors, 30carpenters, and 70 helpers.

Our team consists of truly hard-working and highly-skilled intellectuals as Patel Packaging believes in serving the best of The Bests and innovative solutions on time to the clients. That’s why they have become a kind of & Industrial Leading One Stop packaging solution.

Our services include:

Wooden boxes, Transportation saddles, on-site packing services, lashing and stuffing of finished goods, anticorrosion VCI packing, vacuum packing, heat shrink packing, wooden crates, wooden skids, wooden pallets and tarpaulin covers. With over 30 years of experience in development and manufacturing, the company specializes in On Time On-site Customized Packing. That’s Not All. We also provide export packing solutions which include seaworthy packing.

The founder of the firm, C.V. Patel, says that the mission of the company is to be the one-stop industrial packaging provider offering excellent customer satisfaction, on-time delivery and eco-friendly products within an economical budge

