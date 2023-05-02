Pentagon Movie Review: A Unique Attempt To Narrate Five Contrasting Stories By Director Guru Deshpande

Guru Deshpande has produced films like 'Gentleman', 'Love you racchu' and 'Ombattane dikku' has joined hands with Kaushik Izardar of Kaans Production and Entertainment Studio for the Kannada language anthology film.

A first tale touches upon two couples. One wants to end his life as his lover rejects him and another couple wanted to end their relationship, but everyone ends things on a happy note. The second one which has a family subject showcases the plight of a senior person who is neglected by his family.

The third plot revolves around a murder incident of a woman who was gang raped; it has twists and turns in the right place which makes it intriguing and highlights modern trend of crimes with the advent of social media. It's the caste issue which is set in a village entwined with love that dominates the penultimate plot which creates a rift between two communities. The final plot is about reformed underworld don and Kannada activist Kadamba Ramachandrappa who stages a protest against Hindi imposition and demands local jobs to Kannadigas which become a headache to the ruling government. Pentagon, which is an anthology film, is an unique attempt by the five directors based on concepts which are different from each other.

and generates interest with simple narration and what stands out is each story has a message which is conveyed in an impactful manner without relying on one or two characters and it manages to leave a mark. Pentagon is worth watching.