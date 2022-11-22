Philanthropist Jitendra Motwani, the man behind Motwani Infra builds on his celluloid dreams!

Jitendra Motwani's journey of dynamism and serial entrepreneurship has been a riveting roller coaster with tremendous highs and at times, difficult lows, but this entrepreneur would not trade relieving his life multiple times for a cushy career option, ever. So 15 years after he turned entrepreneur with a conscience, the dynamo has turned producer with four feature film collaborations, one of which will soon hit the silver screen through his production house Saby Entertainment.

The movie lineup includes a biopic of a famous actress, and two projects in the UK with prominent stars, besides five other films in various stages of production. Motwani is also coproducer of Sab Kushal Mangal Hai (released Hindi film) and Rang Jo Lagyo (Gujarati film awaiting release). His production house, Saby Entertainment's short film Karma has released recently as well.

Motwani believes that simplicity, steadfastness and consistent bankability, versatility and acclaim sets his path away from the rat race. The reason probably that Motwani's Motwani Infra is one of the most respected corporates. Besides construction, Jitendra Motwani has Pan-Maharashtra Dealership of KBM Cements, Distributor of E-Vehicles and Road Building International Grade 81 chemicals, and is the Chairman of Juhu Soul of Mumbai City NGO among others.

We were earlier into hospitality but I opted out to focus on entertainment."Films have always been a passion. I have grown up on a generous dose of Walt Disney, James Cameron, Woody Allen, Stanley Kubrick, Akira Kurosawa, Martin Scorcese, Steven Spielberg, Alfred Hitchcock, Sooraj Barjatya and Mahesh Bhatt alike. When I watch a film, every aspect excites me, whether it be the direction, the sets, the music, the histrionics, the script, the cinematography, the editing or the execution," he enthuses, admitting that the film bug has bitten him for good.

But one aspect of filmmaking that the maverick loves the most is the production. "I always dreamt of making something unusual, something different. In all other businesses, you work for a living. The process of filmmaking is such that you get paid to live a beautiful dream," he grins.

Motwani feels that a leader should not just lead from the front but must also involve the team in discussions and deliberations. "If you wish to take an organization to greater heights, it is essential that your workforce consider the organization as their own.

"We plan to come out with content that makes us differential entertainment disruptors," he concludes.