Philanthropist Sudha Reddy Steals The Show At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Updated on: 02 May,2023 01:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sudha Reddy never shies away from making a public appearance and has previously represented MEIL Group and Sudha Reddy Foundation and our nation at exclusive international events.

Hyderabad’s Sudha Reddy has had a busy weekend in Washington DC. The entrepreneur-philanthropist was spotted at the White House Correspondents Dinner and the State Of Qatar WHC Soiree and CBS After Party.


Sudha Reddy never shies away from making a public appearance and has previously represented MEIL Group and Sudha Reddy Foundation and our nation at exclusive international events; her appearance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner  2023 on Saturday is a point of pride for the South Asian diaspora as whole, as she is the first Hyderabadi to be invited to the event. Before her, the last celebrity from India at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was Priyanka Chopra who attended the event in 2016.



Reddy wore a stunning emerald gown by Jenny Peckham at the dinner and was carrying the Birkin 30. She also wore a Bulgari Serpenti necklace and a Hèrmes inspired headpiece.


She met with several key figures of the DC social circuit over the weekend and shared conversations about the economy, climate change and current affairs. Alongside her, many notable public figures were also in attendance at the correspondents dinner. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Rosario Dawson, Jerry O’Connell, John Leguizamo, and Lisa Vanderpump were also present at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Sudha Reddy was spotted having a conversation with many of them and seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the gala.

Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. was the headline entertainer, following Biden with a roast of his own while action star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito kicked off the program with a pre-taped 'cold open'. Paired with the entertainment was a profound series of speeches and a shared sense of philanthropy and social service. Each spring, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner brings together the powerful and influential stakeholders in journalism, politics, entertainment, and media to celebrate those whose reporting sustains democracy.

Sudha Reddy was present for this important event and made an impression on many through her graceful nature. She stayed true to the spirit of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and used her platform to spark important conversations.

Brand Media

