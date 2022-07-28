Philip Austin Brooks and Little Butterflies Learning Center #1 childcare centre in Texas.

Little Butterflies Learning Center provides childcare with new developmental strategies. Recently, the organization launched new services for children's learning and developmental abilities.

Little Butterflies Learning Center is an educational establishment for children in Texas. Recently, the learning centre has improvised new techniques and learning strategies in its teachings. The founder of Little Butterflies, Philip Austin Brooks, established Little Butterflies to bring racial equality to the community.

Little Butterflies Learning Centre offers cross-cultural educational services where the children are exposed to many cultures and languages from across the world. At the same time, they have an interactive time in a setting staffed by professionals with experience in childcare and education. It was in 2021 that the LITTLE BUTTERFLIES Learning Center took things to a new level and introduced the childcare and education space again. They franchised their early education and childcare concept to expand the LITTLE BUTTERFLIES family.

In addition to that, Little Butterflies Learning Center is a strong supporter of diversity in early childhood programs. The team at Little Butterflies is helping children feel confident about themselves, their families, and their communities and exposing them to differences, unfamiliar things, and experiences beyond their immediate lives. The staff also provides the tour to the coming parents for admission to their establishment for satisfaction.

Furthermore , Little Butterflies is known to create a culturally diverse childcare environment that helps prepare children with the attitudes, knowledge, and skills necessary to live and work successfully in a complex, diverse world. Children notice differences and evaluate others at a very early age.

LITTLE BUTTERFLIES Learning Center was first established in 2017, by cofounder Philip Austin Brooks and his wife in Dallas, Texas. LITTLE BUTTERFLIES began to gain a following in the Dallas region after expanding its curriculum to include foreign studies and the usual curriculum. The company's expansion continues in 2019, opening three other facilities in additional cities. The staff of Little Butterflies provides a unique approach to early childhood

care in the United States. These factors have helped the learning centre establish itself as one of the leading child education and care centres in the U.S.A.