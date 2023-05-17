Phoenix Realty Prioritizes Innovation and Automation, Selects HROne to Streamline HR Operations and Elevate Employee Experience.

With Smart Inbox, Mobile App, and Multi-Location Management HROne is helping Phoenix Realty transform the workplace.

Phoenix Realty is well-known for prioritizing cutting-edge technologies in its planning and construction processes. From using drones, 3D scanning, and AI for land surveys to constructing sustainable, accessible, and tech-enabled business parks, Phoenix boasts a track record of innovation and automation.

The leading real estate company recently chose HROne, a cloud-based HR automation platform for end-to-end management of HR processes from hire-to-retire to streamline its HR operations. Furthermore, Phoenix is leveraging HROne capabilities to manage its major HR functions, track employee activities, and engage its field workforce.

The Phoenix team has reported a remarkable return on investment since implementing the value-driven HCM solution, owing primarily to the exceptional features and functionalities that the comprehensive SaaS product provides. Additionally, the team has praised the exceptional onboarding and support services that they have received thus far, which have contributed significantly to the smooth and successful adoption of the solution.

InboxforHRTM: Saving Time and Boosting Efficiency

HROne's contemporary and minimalist design architecture serves as a testament to its commitment to facilitating seamless user experiences. By leveraging HROne’s capabilities, Phoenix employees can now effortlessly organize their daily tasks, access important announcements, execute administrative duties, and collaborate on insights, all from an intuitive email-like interface that is accessible with a few clicks from a single screen.

Through HROne's advanced automation capabilities, Phoenix has successfully streamlined its operations, allowing both its HR personnel and employees to benefit from greater time efficiency and productivity."HROne saves more time for our employees by providing a smart inbox to organize their daily activities and it also provides sophisticated and powerful automations to move work along more quickly. Information transparency and effectiveness of administrative tasks has also improved drastically," Adding to it, Khushal Khajuria, AVP HR at Phoenix said, "Moving to HROne has given the employees the experience they deserve from an HR software. I and the team also get much needed time to focus more on strategic tasks and people."

HROne Mobile App: Empowering Employees on the Go

A large part of the Phoenix team consists of field employees. Adding to the convenience quotient furthermore, Phoenix employees have access to HROne's feature-packed award-winning mobile app, which allows them to access HR services while on the go. It has eliminated the need for ad-hoc email-based follow-ups with the HR Team or physical visits to the office.

Employees can conveniently manage routine tasks such as attendance, leave applications, and initiating HR requests from their mobile apps. It also enables the Phoenix HR Team to disseminate consistent and timely information across the organization. The app has been well-received by employees because of its intuitive interface and extremely short learning curve.

Multi-Location Management: Simplified

Phoenix has large, diverse project teams working across multiple locations concurrently. The Phoenix HR Team can now get a comprehensive, real-time view of employee activities irrespective of location. The top management can also track location-wise performance indicators with visual dashboards and ready-made reports. Tracking ownership of every employee activity is easy. It helps foster a culture of information transparency in the organization.

"At HROne, we believe that every organization deserves to have an HR software that empowers its workforce and enables it to achieve its HR objectives," said Karan Jain, Founder of HROne.

“We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Phoenix Realty, a like-minded organization that shares our unwavering commitment to driving innovation and leveraging cutting-edge technology. Through this strategic partnership, we aim to optimize and streamline their HR operations, utilizing our expertise in automation to enhance their efficiency and ultimately improve their employee experience. This partnership represents a unique opportunity for us to combine our strengths and achieve remarkable results together.”

About Phoenix

Established in 2001, the Phoenix Group is a Hyderabad-based conglomerate with diversified interests in real estate. It boasts an extensive portfolio of Grade-A certified corporate office buildings that include some of the most iconic landmarks in the city. It has emerged as one of the most trusted names in the real estate industry, with a proven track record of delivering world-class projects on time and within budget.



About HROne