Physical Fitness Expert Marco D'Arro - KETO REAL || Stay Fit and Healthy with Keto Real

Marco D'Arro

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Italian-British entrepreneur and investment banking expert, Marco D’Arro, based in Dubai and London. Connecting people, ideas and capital to create lasting value. A globetrotting investment banker and entrepreneur. Experienced in helping businesses reach their financial goals, both in the Middle East and beyond.

Extensive experienced in investment banking roles at Merrill Lynch, Abn Amro Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Goldman Sachs, and Nomura, specialize in real estate financing.

Smart Move For Investment

Marco D'Arro has made investments in a variety of companies, including Real Asset Group and Quercus Real Assets - both dealing with renewable energy. He is also involved in Gaia Capital, specialising in technology. He currently takes on various advisory and director positions in these establishments.

Marco D'Arro holds a Master's degree in Finance from the London Business School, and has also studied at the Luiss, Oxford Said & Copenhagen Business Schools.

He helped establish Quercus Real Assets, which operates its portfolio in London, Milan & Dubai. Specializing in renewables energy and property investments, the company is renowned for its presence in UK & Europe.

Real Asset Group, an innovative capital management firm founded in 2013 under the leadership of Marco D'Arro, integrates infrastructure, real estate and energy transition for their clients. This platform provides private investment managers with a range of necessary tools and solutions which can help them make well-informed decisions. In the coming years, his investments reaped substantial profits that greatly surpassed the expectations of the stock market. He invested in a number of tech ventures like The Marque and V-Nova which are located in London.

Passion For Fitness And Innovation

Marco D'Arro has a passion for golf and is an enthusiastic member of the Emirates Golf & Eligo Club. He is also a tennis enthusiast and loves to stay active by using his spare time on sports & fitness.

Having spent part of the year in Dubai, Marco D'Arro has taken an avid interest in nutrition, health & wellness. He is dedicated to educating himself on everything related to metabolic health. By combining intermittent fasting, a ketogenic diet, and an active lifestyle outside - one can expect to not only witness transformation of their physique, but also enjoy enhanced mental fortitude.

Marco D'Arro founded Keto Real in Dubai with the mission of providing healthy meal and snack choices for people looking to maximize their physical and mental performance. He wanted to make these options easily accessible for everyone.

Keto Real is introducing some amazing new products to the market that are designed with a focus on helping your body & mind. From keto bars and full meal replacements to functional cookies and ketogenic cookies, they've got something for everyone.