PingPong Payments is set to organise another Demystifying Cross Border Business Event in Delhi

PingPong Payments is set to organise another Demystifying Cross Border Business Event for the global enterprises of all scale which are dedicated to grow exponentially.

After the super successful event which took place in Bangalore, similar kind of event will be held soon in Delhi in the month of July. The event is set to be witnessed by the heavyweights of various global enterprises. It will be an event which will include all facets of international selling.

PingPong Payments is one-stop solution for international enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and exporters. PingPong Payments eases the way of businesses and offers multiple services without any hassles. One can enjoy the benefits of the fastest payment option with hassle-free onboarding.

The Country (India) Head of Pingpong Payments Mukesh Kumar Sahu explains, 'PingPong Payments is a virtual payment service provider for various kind of international enterprises. Through our company we provide our clients with virtul receiving accounts. It immensely helps people who are mainly into export related businesses and enterprises. There are many other payment platforms options available but we only cater to customers who are exclusively dealing with export business and are into various kind of international enterprises."

Mukesh Kumar Sahu claims that the company has over 3 million costumers worldwide and it has the lowest commission rate in the current market.

He further added, "The payment system works just like any other bank. We give virtual bank accounts to our partners and customers. We have tied up with many global banks for the same which provide us with virtual bank accounts and in return we provide it to our customers. Our customers with PingPong Payments then link their domestic bank accounts to their virtual bank accounts provided by us. Apart from Indian currency, our customers can also avail payments in many other foreign currencies. We strictly follow RBI guidelines while doing all our transactions."

Talking about the objective of the firm Chetna Sharma, the firm's Head-India Marketing, shared how PingPong helps in the ease of doing business the world over and helping in simplifying the process of payments. The firm provides an ecosystem to be the one-stop solution for global e-commerce merchants, freelancers and exporters to help them in enhancing and increasing their growth. They are organizing a series of Leaders and x scale events in various cities of India to support the business community.

PingPong Payments has been named one of CB INSIGHTS' Top 250 Fintech Startups worldwide, as well as one of the top 28 organisations in the Payments Processing Segment. Global Banking & Finance Review has named it as the BEST PAYMENT SOLUTION PROVIDER IN THE USA FOR 2021.

The San mateo, california based company was founded in 2015 which is a unicorn with $2 billion market capitalization. Currently, the services of PingPong Payments is available in more than 43 countries and regions which is providing employment to more than 1000 people globally. The popularity of PingPong Payments is such that currently more than 3 million merchants are using the services of PingPong Payments worldwide.