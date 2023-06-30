Playback singer and Live Performer Pranil Pokharna launches his album song Meri Wafayein

Pranil Pokharna started his journey as a professional singer with much success.

Pranil Pokharna is overwhelmed with love being showered upon his song, Meri Wafayein and thanks his listeners for their support. He launched the song Meri Wafayein on June 1, 2023, on all music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Wynk Music, YouTube, and Amazon Music. That has garnered huge attention and has become one of the most listened to songs on the music streaming platforms.

He rose to fame when his audience started recognizing him as the voice of Udit Narayan, and that garnered a fantastic response from the audience and helped him gain popularity. Talking about his song "Teri Nazron Pe," which was released on April 27, 2023, Pranil leaves no stone unturned in standing out and winning hearts with his lovely singing talent, which is totally loved by the audiences. Classically trained singer Pranil Pokharna who is also known as the Voice of Udit Narayan, has managed to create quite a strong mark for himself on and off the show and has once again proved to be quite the star with his song being much loved and well received by the audiences. Pranil Pokharna performs Udit Narayan songs largely in all his live performances and considers himself fortunate enough to have first met Udit Narayan, a popular and versatile singer in the film industry.

Awards and Achievements - Pranil Pokharna

Awarded by the former President of India in the year 2007 for his exemplary performance in the field of singing.

Ranked Top 5 In Sur Sangam Competition All Over Rajasthan in the Year 2018.

He is recognized as the Voice of Udit Narayan.

All Over Top in Gandharva University Jaipur in 2018.

Pranil expresses his gratitude towards the audience, saying, “The audience’s response towards my song has truly moved and motivated me. I am impressed about the overwhelming response of the song from the audience and grateful to have listeners who embraced this song and made it an instant success”He further expresses his gratitude towards singer Udit Narayan, saying, “Getting acknowledged by the man himself is such a huge achievement for me. Growing up, I witnessed the magic that Udit Narayan weaved through his music, and this mesmerized me to embark on this journey of singing solely the song of the legend himself. I am able to effortlessly extract everything from patriotic songs to love songs in Udit Narayan's tunes. I was inspired by him, and my commitment to singing helped me become known as the Voice of Udit Narayan.”

YouTube - https://youtube.com/@pranilpokharna