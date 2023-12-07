Plus Point: Best Door Lockable Handle Company in India

A noteworthy aspect of Plus Point's operations is their steadfast commitment to eco-friendly practices.

Plus Point India has garnered recognition as the foremost provider of door lock hardware in the industry and widely known as the best door lockable handle company in India. Their exceptional reputation stems from various factors, such as their dedication to eco-friendly practices, commitment to innovative design, patented products, unmatched technical warranty, and esteemed accolades.

Founded in 1942 by Late Shri H. L. Agarwal, Plus Point has become a leading company in India's door hardware and accessories sector. With over eight decades of experience, they offer a wide array of products in Solid Brass, Zinc, Aluminum, and Stainless Steel. Under the leadership of Mr. Rajiv Agarwal, the Managing Director, the company has enjoyed significant growth by prioritising quality, innovation, and cultivating strong customer relationships. Mr. Agarwal's visionary approach and ability to anticipate industry trends have greatly contributed to the company's success.

A noteworthy aspect of Plus Point's operations is their steadfast commitment to eco-friendly practices. By installing solar plants, they generate clean and sustainable energy for their operations. Furthermore, the company has established an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) to effectively manage and treat manufacturing waste. They have also implemented dust collection systems that minimize dust pollution, creating a healthier work environment. These initiatives reflect Plus Point's dedication to sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint.

In terms of design, Plus Point has set an exceptional standard that others aspire to replicate. Their designs have become synonymous with excellence and have become the benchmark for quality. Competitors have imitated their unique creations, further solidifying their reputation as industry innovators. Plus Point takes great pride in their portfolio of over 25 patented products and designs, highlighting their commitment to creativity and originality.

Overall, Plus Point India's position as an industry leader is well-earned through their steadfast commitment to quality, innovation, environmental sustainability, and design excellence.

Extensive product range of Plus Point encompasses a wide selection of door hardware options to cater to your specific needs. They take pride in offering top-notch products that guarantee security, functionality, and style.

Starting with their Mortise Lock Sets, these reliable options provide superior security for your doors. Complementing this, their Aldrop Door Set ensures both an aesthetically pleasing look and proper door closure. They also provide a diverse array of Pull Handles to suit various door types, including Flush Handles, Glass Door Pulls, Pull Handles on rose, Back Screw Handles, Front Screw Handles, Cabinet Pulls, and Cabinet Knobs.

In terms of main door lock sets, they have a range of choices available, such as the Door Pull Lock Set, Queen Lock Set, Door Pull with Main Door Lock, and Mortise Lock Sets. Furthermore, our collection of Door Locks & Latches includes Padlocks, Lock Cylinders, Dead Locks, Mortise Latches, Mortise Lock Bodies, and Main Door Locks.

To ensure smooth door operation and controlled closing, they offer Butt Hinges and Door Closers within their Door Hinges & Control System. Furniture Locks & Accessories of Plus Point features Cupboard Locks, Sliding Cupboard Locks, Drawer or Multipurpose Locks, Cupboard Pulls, and Cupboard Knobs, adding functionality and style to your furniture.

For decorative elements, they provide Brass Strips, Domes, Flat Domes, and God Statues, allowing you to add an elegant touch to your spaces. Lastly, their Door Accessories range offers Tower Bolts, Gate Hooks, Baby Latches, Coat Hooks, Door Knockers, Door Stoppers, and Door Chains to provide the final touches to doors.

No matter the specifics of your door hardware requirements, their comprehensive product range is designed to meet and exceed your expectations. Have any questions? Get all your answers from the FAQs listed below.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can you purchase the Plus Point products online?

A: Some of their products are available on Amazon and Flipkart online stores. However, all products are available in retail brick and mortar stores as well.

Q: How to fit the Plus Point products?

A: Technical products of Plus Point come with markers and fitting instructions. If you have query regarding fitting, you can also contact them on their customer care number.

Q: Can you get a duplicate in case you have lost the keys?

A: Unfortunately, they do not issue duplicate keys. They recommend changing the existing lock with a new one for security purposes.

Q:Can you fit the products on your own?

A: It is highly recommended to seek professional help in order to correctly fit Plus Point without any hustle.

Q: How can you find a professional carpenter or get fitting assistance?

A: You can contact the retailer from whom you purchased the product or call their toll-free number for assistance with fitting.

In conclusion, Plus Point is unique among door hardware companies in India for a number of strong reasons. The company's success may be attributed in large part to its innovative ideas, patented goods, outstanding warranty, and industry recognition along with its persistent commitment to sustainable operations. Plus Point sets itself apart from competitors and guarantees client pleasure with unique and inventive designs, a complete 7-year technical warranty, and an emphasis on ecologically sustainable methods. The company's strong track record of winning industry accolades and dedication to launching reasonably priced, aesthetically pleasing products solidify its position as a leader in the Indian door lock hardware market.