Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Banner Banner
Home > Brand Media News > PM led Committee Appoints Ajay Kumar Arora as first ever Joint Secretary Arbitration and Conciliation
<< Back to Elections 2024

PM led Committee Appoints Ajay Kumar Arora as first ever Joint Secretary (Arbitration and Conciliation)

Updated on: 05 March,2024 06:32 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Top

Arora will be serving as the first ever Joint Secretary (Arbitration & Conciliation) in the Ministry of Law and Justice.

PM led Committee Appoints Ajay Kumar Arora as first ever Joint Secretary (Arbitration and Conciliation)

Ajay Kumar Arora

The Central Government through the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the appointment of Ajay Kumar Arora to the post of Joint Secretary (Arbitration & Conciliation) through Lateral Recruitment in the Department of Legal Affairs.


The appointment was made on the recommendations of the Union Public Service Commission. Arora, previously served as Deputy General Manager at the National Hydro-electric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd, a Public Sector Undertaking and is known for his stellar track record in arbitration, having secured numerous zero awards for NHPC.  He has also received the Exemplary Service Award from the Minister of Power RK Singh in 2021.


Lateral recruitment is part of the Modi government's ambitious plan to infuse private sector talent and perspective in the Governmental machinery in order to improve ease of governance and efficiency in administrative performance. Ever since its inception, lateral entrants have been playing a pivotal role in policy formulation in the Modi Government.


Arora will be serving as the first ever Joint Secretary (Arbitration & Conciliation) in the Ministry of Law and Justice. The appointment further highlights the agenda of the Central Government in making India as an international hub for dispute resolution.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Brand Media
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK