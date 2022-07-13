Breaking News
PM Modi in Deoghar PM Modi inaugurates new In Patient Department and Operation Theatre at AIIMS Jharkhand

PM Modi in Deoghar: PM Modi inaugurates new In-Patient Department and Operation Theatre at AIIMS Jharkhand

Updated on: 13 July,2022 04:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

PM Modi inaugurated a new In-Patient Department and Operation Theatre at AIIMS Deoghar on July 12, 2022 during his visit to inaugurate and launch the new Deoghar Airport in Jharkahnd.

PM Modi in Deoghar: PM Modi inaugurates new In-Patient Department and Operation Theatre at AIIMS Jharkhand


One of these projects included AIIMS Deoghar Branch developed and constructed by NKG Infrastructure group. After PM Modi inaugurated Deoghar Airport, the new In-Patient Department and Operation Theatre was inaugurated for AIIMS Deoghar. The launch of the IPD and Operation Theatre services, as per a PTI report, has been dedicated to the nation.

AIIMS Deoghar was established on May 25, 2018 and the foundation was laid by Prime Minister Modi. The setting up of AIIMS will help in achieving the dual purpose of providing super specialty health care to the citizen and creating a large pool of doctors and health workers in the region.




 


 

Before 2014, the country only had seven branches of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Since then, the launch of 16 AIIMS has been approved and MBBS Classes and OPD services have begun in at least 10 of these newly launched AIIMS.

Being executed under PMSSY schemes, the construction work is being done by New Delhi based NKG Infrastructure Ltd under the guidance of NBCC. MBBS classes, OPD services have already started at AIIMS Deoghar and launch of IPD and OT services will bring much needed relief to people of Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar.

 

