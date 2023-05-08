Pocket Tripod Reviews Is This Portable Smartphone Stand A Scam

Pocket Tripod Reviews

In today's world, smartphones are an essential part of our daily lives. However, using them for prolonged periods can cause discomfort and strain on our necks, wrists, and hands. That's where a portable phone stand comes in handy.

A portable phone stand is a small, lightweight accessory that holds your smartphone at a comfortable angle for viewing and use. It can be folded or dismantled, making it easy to carry around with you when in transit. There are several reasons why investing in a portable phone stand is beneficial.

Firstly, using a portable phone stand improves ergonomics. Holding your phone for an extended period can cause strain on your neck, shoulders, and hands. By using a phone stand, you can adjust the height and angle of your phone, reducing the strain on your body.

Secondly, a portable phone stand provides a better viewing experience. With a stand, you can position your phone at a comfortable angle for viewing. This means you can watch your favorite shows, movies, or videos without having to hold your phone in your hand. The stand also keeps your phone stable, so you don't have to bother about it slipping or falling over.

Thirdly, a portable phone stand allows for hands-free operation. This is particularly useful when you need to take notes, cook, or perform other tasks while using your phone. With a phone stand, you can position your phone at the desired angle and use your hands for other tasks.

Furthermore, a portable phone stand is great for video calls. Post Pandemic, video calls have become a popular way of staying in touch with loved ones, friends, and colleagues. Using a phone stand for video calls ensures that you are looking at the camera, making the conversation more natural and comfortable. It also frees up your hands, so you can take notes or perform other tasks while on the call.

Again, a portable phone stand is ideal for travel. It can be dismantled or folded, making it easy to carry around in your bag or pocket. Whether you're on a plane, train, or bus, you can use your phone comfortably without having to hold it in your hand.

Finally, A portable phone stand is a useful accessory that can enhance your smartphone experience. Whether you're a student, professional, or regular smartphone user, investing in a portable phone stand is a worthwhile investment.

Smartphones have progressively become a necessary component of our daily lives as the world becomes more and more mobile-centric. They are employed for several purposes, including moment capture, selfies, video recording, participating in video calls, and much more. But holding the phone for extended periods of time can be tiresome, and it can also cause images to be shaky or blurry. The Pocket Tripod can help with that.

In this Pocket Tripod Reviews, we will talk about the Pocket Tripod's features, advantages, Pros, Cons, and the reasons why every smartphone user should own one. Please endeavor to read till the end!

What is a Pocket Tripod?

The Pocket Tripod is a groundbreaking tool with which you can steadily hold your phone at any angle and wherever you need it. The Pocket Tripod, which is smaller than a credit card and fully functional, is the tiniest phone stand in the world. It has carbon fiber legs and is designed to firmly grip any phone as you tilt it to the ideal angle. The Pocket Tripod has all of the features of a full-sized tripod yet is portable.

The tiniest working phone stand in the world that fits inside any pocket is the Pocket Tripod®, which is exactly what it says it is. It only makes sense to use smartphones to document memories because most smartphone device manufacturers compete to offer the most amazing photography and videography quality possible.

Given that smartphones are the most frequently carried item, the Pocket tripod team created a similarly portable phone stand to easily replace the self-sticks and conventionally large tripods that have been available on the market in recent years. This one offers all the benefits of the latter without the extra weight and trouble. Our editorial team spent some time exploring the features of Pocket Tripod® and believes it has a lot more to offer.

You will understand why the Pocket Tripod is quickly becoming the most popular phone attachment in the world after taking just one glance at it! You have to see it to believe it, because it gives you all the capability of a full-size tripod while fitting in your pocket.

It is solid and simple to adjust, with carbon fiber legs that are designed to securely hold any phone as you tilt it to the ideal position. You wouldn't believe it could fold up to fit on a credit card! Finally, a pocket-sized phone stand of professional quality!

Even Steve Wozniak, a co-founder of Apple, was mesmerized by the notion, praising it as great and wishing he had thought of it first. Leaders in the technological industry as well as members of the general public have expressed interest in the Pocket Tripod®. To fully understand what the creators have offered, let's explore the features.

Pocket Tripod Reviews: Features

Despite its small size, the Pocket Tripod provides all the advantages of a regular tripod without the weight, making it a great option for those looking for a flexible, portable solution. Some of the distinctive qualities that set Pocket Tripod apart from the competition are listed below:

Ultra-Portable and Useful: Any pocket device, including a camera or smartphone, can be used as a stand with the Pocket Tripod®. It can fit covertly into a wallet or purse because it is the size of two stacked credit cards. Because of its unmatched portability and combination of features from commonly sized tripods (and possibly more), the Portable Tripod® is useful.

Soft-Contact: Natural carbon fiber CNC is used in the construction of the Pocket Tripod®'s stand since it is thought to be essential for overall performance. More particularly, this substance maintains stiffness despite being strong and light. It is also thermally stable, making it more corrosion-resistant than other materials (i.e., less likely to rust or oxidize). To make it stand out even more, the fact that it is a composite (made of carbon fiber and resin) must be emphasized. This further enhances the Pocket Tripod®'s soft touch points. In other words, users may expect a firm grip on their gadgets without endangering their cases or screen protectors.

Compatible with most smartphones: All phones are compatible with the Pocket Tripod owing to the provided adapter and fit card, so concerns regarding your phone's compatibility are unfounded.

Unique and innovative Design: The Pocket Tripod's innovative design enables it to fold up into the size of a credit card, making it exceedingly simple to carry.

Extremely Versatile: The Pocket Tripod was made to capture even the most difficult shots with ease. It can video in terrain, on uneven ground, on ice, in sand, and everywhere else you need it to. It can also catch 360 degrees and record crystal-clear audio.

Superior Engineering: The Pocket Tripod is produced with the best carbon fiber panels and robotic accuracy. You can use it again without being concerned about wear and tear because it can withstand rain, snow, and sunlight.

Enhanced Flexibility & Stability: Nearly any angle is thought to be stable for the Pocket Tripod®. So, you will be free of the need to pester random people for photos, which typically falls short of expectations. An angle indicator is a feature of this tripod in particular that offers a precise reference for pointing to important angles with a 5-degree minor and 15-degree significant divisions. In order to guarantee that one's smartphone device fits the desired angle, the creators made sure that the attachable adaptor, which will be discussed soon, joins to the carbon fiber stands through radial rails. These rails seamlessly rotate to produce the desired tilt angle and maintain stability when the smartphone device tilts 180 degrees.

Nearly any angle is thought to be stable for the Pocket Tripod®. So, you will be free of the need to pester random people for photos, which typically falls short of expectations. An angle indicator is a feature of this tripod in particular that offers a precise reference for pointing to important angles with a 5-degree minor and 15-degree significant divisions. In order to guarantee that one's smartphone device fits the desired angle, the creators made sure that the attachable adaptor, which will be discussed soon, joins to the carbon fiber stands through radial rails. These rails seamlessly rotate to produce the desired tilt angle and maintain stability when the smartphone device tilts 180 degrees. General Fit: Every Pocket Tripod® order includes interchangeable adapters that may be used to fit any smartphone model or case. The cross-section profile of these adapters' openings, which range from 7.5mm to 10.0mm and 12.5mm, was devised to correlate to the thickness of a person's smartphone device.

Pocket Tripod Reviews: How does it function?

An innovative phone stand called the Pocket Tripod is made to be very portable and simple to use. It can be folded down to the size of a credit card thanks to its revolutionary design, making it simple to carry in your wallet, purse, or even your pocket. The Pocket Tripod's simplicity of usage is one of its best features. Here is a detailed instruction:

Fold the Pocket Tripod and snap it into tripod mode to convert it into a tripod.

Select the angle: Rotate your phone to the desired position.

Get the perfect shot by using a hands-free camera or video camera.

You may bring the Pocket Tripod on a plane with you because it is made to withstand years of regular use and is TSA-safe. Additionally, it is covered by a lifetime warranty, giving you confidence that you are purchasing a high-quality item that is made to last.

Pocket Tripod Reviews: Benefits

The Pocket Tripod offers all the advantages of a full-size tripod without the bulk. You can carry it with you everywhere you go and have a phone stand available at all times.

All Phones Fit: The Pocket Tripod includes a fit card that makes it simple to locate the appropriate adapter for your phone.

Will Not Scratch Your Screen: The Pocket Tripod's soft-contact hinges prevent it from scratching or leaving a mark on your screen.

Designed for Clear Audio: Unlike conventional phone supports, which cover the mic or speakers and muffle sound, the Pocket Tripod keeps your mics and speakers open for crystal clear audio.

Distinctive shape: The Pocket Tripod's distinctive shape, which folds up into the size of a credit card, was inspired by Japanese origami.

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: You can easily return a Pocket Tripod without any trouble if you're not completely happy with it for any reason. An American-based company proudly invented the Pocket Tripod in California.

You can easily return a Pocket Tripod without any trouble if you're not completely happy with it for any reason. An American-based company proudly invented the Pocket Tripod in California. World-Class Customer Support: The customer support team at The Pocket Tripod is made up of genuine people who are fast to respond and like speaking with you. The Pocket Tripod's goal is to use technology to make life more enjoyable and easy.

Pocket Tripod Reviews: Pros

Design that is both portable and small

compatibility with all phones worldwide

An audio-friendly design that doesn't obstruct your speakers or microphone

Angles that are flexible and adjustable for all purposes

Superb craftsmanship using the best carbon fiber

Precision robotics and panels

Simple to assemble and use

Lifetime warranty included.

TSA-safe and portable

Pocket Tripod Reviews: Cons

On uneven surfaces, it might be a little shaky but this can be averted by placing your Pocket Tripod on a flat surface.

Only available online via the company’s website.

Overall, the Pocket Tripod is a great option for people who need a dependable phone stand that can keep up with their active lifestyle but are constantly on the go. Any smartphone accessory collection would benefit from having one of these because it is portable, simple to use, and versatile.

Price of Pocket Tripod

The Pocket Tripod comes in a variety of bundle options and is reasonably priced. Below is a list of the packages available:

Given its features and advantages, the Pocket Tripod is a good value for the money because it is fairly priced. The company also provides a 30-day money-back warranty.

The Pocket Tripod® Story: Japanese Origami as Inspiration

Originating from Japanese origami, Rambod Radmard needed a practical solution to carrying his smartphone hands-free after purchasing his first iPhone, but he was dissatisfied with the options that were offered since they were either too bulky or didn't offer enough angles to be useful.

Rambod created a clever folding tool that combined the best of both worlds after being inspired by origami. Pocket Tripod fits perfectly in a pocket or purse thanks to its innovative design, and you will never run out of space.

Pocket Tripod was created following a prosperous Kickstarter campaign (and assistance from Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak)!

Pocket Tripod Reviews: What Are The Users Saying?

Numerous pleased customers have left wonderful reviews for the Pocket Tripod. Its distinct design, mobility, and versatility have received accolades from many users. Several instances of what customers are saying about the Pocket Tripod are provided below:

Austin- "Well Designed, Works And Fits In Wallet!" It does everything it says it does. The little kit it comes with is perfect and very thoughtfully designed. The user directions were clear and precise, and the pictures helpful. And it fits in my tiny wallet! I've wanted something like this for forever. Best part is that it holds my large iPhone securely, to get a good solid angle when I take pictures/video. And it does this while accommodating the case that I keep my Phone in. 10/10! I'm very critical of the products I buy but this was PERFECT.

Mike B - "A Great Tripod, Many Uses, And It's An EDC In My Wallet!" have seen this for a while, and thought about getting it, but only decided to buy it right before the end of last year, since I had an upcoming trip. On the plane, I used it to hold my phone while I watched a movie. When I went to a museum I used it to hold my phone steady to take some pictures. At home I even use it to hold my phone while I listen to audiobooks. I'm using it more than I expected, which means it's an even better value than I first

thought.

Customers have given the Pocket Tripod great marks, and many have found it to be a necessary addition to their cell phones.

Pocket Tripod Reviews: Frequently Asked Questions and Answers

What comes with the purchase of a Pocket Tripod®?

Each order comes with a Pocket Tripod®, seven pairs of adapters, instructions, an organizer, a fit card, and a store credit for extra adapters. The thickness of smartphones is measured using the fit card. It can also be used to calibrate the white balance setting on the camera.

Will Pocket Tripod fit inside an oversized case like an Otterbox?

Yes! The universal Pocket Tripod fits any phone and covers a thickness between 6.0 mm (1/4 inch) and 12.5 mm (1/2 inch). This also applies to Otterbox cases.

The stand contains carbon fiber in real life. Specifically, 3K Twill carbon fiber that has been precisely CNC'd and overmolded with plastic so that it may quickly transition from card to tripod and back.

Does carrying a Pocket Tripod require a separate wallet?

No, a wallet made to accommodate normal credit cards would be excellent. Remember that the thickness of the Pocket Tripod is 2.29 mm (0.090 inch). It so occupies the exact same space as two embossed credit cards placed on top of one another. We do advise using a wallet to carry your tripod rather than just keeping it in your pocket because the wallet will prevent it from bending excessively and maybe breaking if seated.

When traveling by air, is Pocket Tripod TSA-approved?

Yes! The Pocket Tripod contains no metal or sharp edges. Our clients have never experienced any problems getting through airport security and boarding a plane with their Pocket Tripod. In fact, we advise you to bring it along so you have a practical hands-free way to carry your phone during the journey.

How long does Pocket Tripod last?

The Pocket Tripod is built very solidly and is long-lasting enough to serve you for many years. The components are joined by smart hinges that can resist countless cycles.

The pieces can come off of their hinges and break off a piece if they are forcefully bent in the wrong direction. Before using your Pocket Tripod, please read the supplied operations handbook. Please get in touch with the manufacturers if a component breaks off due to abuse so that you can keep using your Pocket Tripod. They will replace the damaged component.

The touch points that hold onto the phone are how soft?

The phone, the screen protector, and the delicate case are just soft enough to prevent any scratches or chips, but firm enough to keep the phone's angle without making it seem shaky. It has a similar texture to inline skate wheels and is composed of the same tough TPU material.

What happens if the Universal Kit doesn't have the size I require?

No issue! Without charging you extra, the manufacturers will send you the appropriate size. Order the size you require using the store credit that is included in the box.

What if I change the case on my phone or upgrade it?

The Adapters, which are the half-circular components holding your device, are exchangeable. 15 different adapter sizes are available from the manufacturers, and they can be switched out to match the thickness of your next devices. Any size between 6.0 mm (1/4 inch) and 12.5 mm (1/2 inch) of adapters is available. Direct orders for Adapters can be made from the company’s website.

Does Pocket Tripod work on phones that aren't Apple or Android devices?

Yes, Pocket Tripod has a universal design. Regardless of the brand or model, the only requirement for compatibility is that the opening size matches the thickness of your device.

Does Pocket Tripod support screen protectors and/or cases?

Yes, your screen protector or delicate leather case will be scratch-resistant thanks to soft contact points.

The sole compatibility consideration is that, when using a case and screen protector, the opening size must correspond to the thickness of your device. The biggest opening size offered is 12.5 mm (1/2 inch).

Is my Pocket Tripod's broken piece covered by the warranty?

Yes. A lifetime warranty is provided for your Pocket Tripod against manufacturing flaws when used as intended. Even though it happens very rarely, occasionally, parts can be flawed and can come apart when used normally. Please send them an email if this has happened to your Pocket Tripod and attach a photo of the broken piece. In order for you to have a functioning tripod once more, they will send you replacement parts unless there are indications of significant bending or abuse.

Can you send me an email to let me know when my order has shipped?

Yes, they will email you an invoice once you've placed your order and again once it's been dispatched. It's worth checking your spam or junk mail folder if you can't find their emails in your inbox.

Where is shipping for the Pocket Tripod®?

180 nations throughout the world, as well as the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, ship the Pocket Tripod®. Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Syria, and Russia are the only nations that Pocket Tripod® does not ship to.

How long will it take for shipments of Pocket Tripod® to arrive?

For shipments to US locations, an arrival window of two to five business days is anticipated. If not, it can require up to 21 business days.

Is there a money-back guarantee for the Pocket Tripod®?

Yes, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee on the Pocket Tripod®. Individuals can contact customer support to request a full refund of their purchase price if they decide they no longer want their item within the first 30 calendar days of receiving it. Contact customer service at the following number for further details on the refund policy:

Message me at support@getpockettripod.io.

Postal Address: 4336 El Camino Real, Irvine, California, 92602 USA

Conclusion on Pocket Tripod Reviews

All smartphone users should have the Pocket Tripod as a necessary accessory. It offers all the advantages of a full-size tripod without the weight because it is the tiniest fully functional phone stand in the world. It is highly versatile, portable, and risk-free to test the goods. Overall, the Pocket Tripod is a reasonably priced item with outstanding value.

Consequent to our research before putting out this Pocket Tripod Reviews, the Pocket Tripod® is a dual-purpose tripod that makes it easy to capture moments and store them away. There is always space for improvement with every good or service. The same is true with tripods; early models were infamous for being heavy and awkward for humans to manage. Although tripods have gotten smaller over the years, none compare to the Pocket Tripod®.

The intention was to show people that pragmatism doesn't have to be difficult, even if it was touted as a tripod that could be carried around in one's pocket (which it can). In this regard, the Pocket Tripod® is a versatile phone tripod that protects against harm to a user's smartphone device, supports and covers photography from various angles and is incredibly portable and tough.

People are no longer required to form a support network or allow strangers to take their pictures. The Pocket Tripod® caters to all goals and requirements and may be used on the majority of flat or curved surfaces. The fact that each purchase comes with a credit in case customers require assistance locating a compatible adaptor also requires applause and recognition. This demonstrates how carefully thought out this product is, as are the additions with each purchase.

We believe that purchasing the Pocket Tripod offers exceptional value, given its overall design and feature set. You can easily make your purchase by clicking the link below, as it leads directly to the manufacturer’s official website.

