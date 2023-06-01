Poetry That Breaks The Mould

In the realm of contemporary poetry, a stirring name- Turiya, has captured the attention of many.

Turiya’s work is deeply influenced by Eastern philosophy, drawing inspiration from nature, mysticism and renowned poet Rainer Maria Rilke. This unique combination has garnered significant intrigue, especially with the release of her debut collection of novel poetry titled "The Vast Empty."

The author was pleasantly surprised by the overwhelming response it received. Many of her poems explore a state of unity and are written in moments of inspiration and elusiveness. Turiya signifies a state of being at one with oneself. According to Hindu philosophy, it represents pure consciousness, the underlying fourth state beyond the other three. It encapsulates our spiritual essence, and indeed many of the poems delve into this concept.

She comments that, in her experience, poetry cannot be meticulously planned like a novel. She says, "If you are attentive, observant of life, and live in the present moment, you can sense poetry within your soul, eager to spill itself onto paper and manifest in words. Often, we encounter writers who become our first loves, and that love remains with us, especially during our formative years. Believe that you are capable of being someone's first love through your words, and strive towards that goal! Any form of creative expression is extraordinary. If you can leave a piece of the paper better than you found it, that is what truly matters" Turiya's book encompasses this sentiment. And if you seek inspiration, I believe the pages of "The Vast Empty" are the perfect place to begin your journey. And these poems are different- they focus on stillness and beauty, exploring deeper and more mystical aspects of the self in very simple and relatable language, which makes them unique and accessible to a wider set of readers

You can reach out to the Author at: BeingTuriya@gmail.com

Instagram: @beingturiya